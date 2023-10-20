Topgolf Opens Location in Midtown St. Louis Today

The much-anticipated new location of Topgolf opens in Midtown today. This is Topgolf's second location in Missouri (the first was its spot in Chesterfield).
St. Louis city's facility will have 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays on three levels, each with "lounge-type furniture, plus a full-service restaurant, rooftop fire pits, and more than 200 HDTVs.
Topgolf will be open until 12 a.m. today, according to its website. But if you wait until Tuesday, game play is half off.
