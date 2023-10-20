Topgolf Opens Location in Midtown St. Louis Today

Fancy golf is not just for rich people in Chesterfield anymore

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 11:47 am

click to enlarge It's finally here.
Courtesy Topgolf
It's finally here.
Topgolf: It's not just for rich people in Chesterfield anymore.

The much-anticipated new location of Topgolf opens in Midtown today. This is Topgolf's second location in Missouri (the first was its spot in Chesterfield).

St. Louis city's facility will have 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays on three levels, each with "lounge-type furniture, plus a full-service restaurant, rooftop fire pits, and more than 200 HDTVs.

Topgolf will be open until 12 a.m. today, according to its website. But if you wait until Tuesday, game play is half off

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
