Total Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Visible In St. Louis Sunday

St. Louis will be in the path of totality for a blood moon lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15. The eclipse starts at 8:30 and is expected to be at its peak at 11:11 p.m.

What is a blood moon lunar eclipse?

It sounds like a good time to cast spells (and it may well be), but what causes a blood moon is actually just the moon's orbit. When the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, it turns a copper red color.

How do I see it?

Unlike with a solar eclipse, lunar eclipses aren't fussy. You don't have to drive miles to get to the path of totality. You also don't need special viewing glasses. Instead, you can just pop outside at the time of totality and see the moon with the naked eye. For a close up view you can also use a telescope or even binoculars. If you really want to get a good view, leave the city to reduce ambient lighting. Elephant Rocks State Park (7390, 7406 Mo-21, Belleview, Mo., 573-546-3454) is hosting a Blood Moon Total Eclipse Viewing Event on Sunday, May 15, keeping the park open from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. for spectators. The dark skies around the park ensure a great view.

What else can I expect?

Maybe more dogs howling? A feeling of restlessness or foreboding as you look into the night sky? We can’t be certain. But the eclipse begins with the moon entering the Earth’s penumbra or the edges of the Earth’s shadow at around 8:30 p.m. The moon will start to turn red as it enters the Earth’s umbra or deep shadow from 11:11 p.m. to 11:53 p.m. All eclipsing will be finished just before 1 a.m. on Monday, May 6. The main thing: don't freak out if you see a blood red moon up in the sky overnight on Sunday. (If it's another day, feel free to freak out.)