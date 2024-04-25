Tower Grove Park Fires Staffer Amid Toxic Workplace Accusations

Allegations of misconduct have roiled Tower Grove Park in recent months — and have apparently led to its director of development being fired.

In February, a group of Tower Grove Park employees wrote a letter to the board of commissioners alleging problems with three senior leaders, claiming “serious instances of sexism, racism and a pervasive lack of professionalism in various manners of communication.”

The three senior leaders named in the letter are Executive Director Bill Reininger, Director of Operations and Special Projects William Rein and Director of Development David Lauber.

The employees wrote that the Community Programs Team was prepared to present these issues along with proposed resolutions to Reininger. They wrote that they were denied a meeting when they requested a third party to be present.

As conversations among staff continued, the letter says they learned that the issues with the workplace were more pervasive than previously thought and included “some extreme examples of verbal abuse,” allegedly from Rein and Lauber.

Lauber has since been terminated. Lauber and his attorney have said they do not wish to provide comment for this story or regarding Lauber’s tenure at the park.

The letter leaked to the RFT said that in response to staff complaints Reininger and Board President Bob Herleth hired a law firm to conduct a fact-finding investigation.

“Throughout the investigation, it became apparent that nearly every person on Tower Grove Park’s staff has repeatedly been a victim of the aforementioned issues with [the] named staff members,” the letter says. “Most troubling, several current and former staff did not get the opportunity to share their experiences in an interview before the end of the investigation.”

During the investigative process, staff members wrote that they did not feel supported or safe and were made uncomfortable by the fact that Rein and Reininger remained on site “despite being named as leaders who promote a hostile work environment.”

Rein did not respond to RFT’s request for comment.

Reininger provided a quote about the allegations made against him in the letter, saying: “I am fully supportive of the Board’s position on this and I am committed to a work environment that is respectful and equitable – where every team member can do their very best work. ”

When asked about the investigation and Lauber’s termination, Reininger said the park can’t comment on personnel issues but did acknowledge the investigation saying, “Over the last few months, the Board has asked a third-party expert in employment law and a firm that has expertise in human resources to examine concerns about the work environment raised by individual team members. Engaging outside experts was required to fully examine the issues raised by individual staff members. Each of their concerns was shared in detail with the Board of Commissioners.”

He added:

“That third party employment expert’s review did not indicate any legal violations or issues, but all of us who care about this Park want to have a culture that goes above and beyond requirements. So, the Board and Park administration have already taken a number of steps to protect and grow the culture. For example: The Park has increased its investment in human resources — which includes support from a local consulting firm with expertise in human resources and training; all Park staff will receive additional training in Diversity and Inclusion and Anti-Harassment in the Workplace; an onsite human resources expert is now dedicated to support the team; we have added a dedicated email address where team members can anonymously report any concerns.”

Shortly after RFT heard from Reininger, Tower Grove Park staff were pulled into a meeting and told employees were not allowed to speak to the media, according to an employee who wishes to remain unnamed due to fear of retaliation.

The employee says Board President Herleth and Erin Barr, the HR consulting representative, were both present during the meeting. After the meeting and following pushback from employees, Barr clarified that it was not a blanket prohibition from talking to the media, but that any statements must not be defamatory or confidential information and that people cannot represent themselves as talking on behalf of the park.

Employees wrote in February that the measures taken by the park at that time were not enough to correct an environment they suggest is toxic.

“This does not address the hostility, illegal and unprofessional behavior from the leaders of the park, nor the retaliation that has already started,” they say.



