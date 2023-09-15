Tower Grove South Fence Goes to the Dogs

Where: Bent Avenue and Hartford Street, Tower Grove South
When: Wednesday, September 13
What: It appears to be a fence painted with unusual passive-aggressivity. But the true question is why. Unfortunately, when we knocked on the door, the owner didn't want to explain, so we're forced to play sign sleuth.
Theory #1 of the case: The neighbors are fed up with the barking dogs at this house and intended the crude drawings to be a sort of scarlet letter.
Theory #2: The owner of the house got sick of her neighbors complaining about her barking dogs and is now trying to offend their eyes as well as their ears.
Theory #3: This is a complicated ploy to get his fence painted for free. Someone is pulling a modern-day Tom Sawyer.
Whatever the situation: It has surely been exacerbated by the Nextdoor app.
