Tower Grove South Fence Goes to the Dogs

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL It appears to be a cri de coeur from a local canine. But did a dog really paint it? RFT investigates.

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL Another part of the same sign.

Bent Avenue and Hartford Street, Tower Grove SouthWednesday, September 13It appears to be a fence painted with unusual passive-aggressivity. But the true question is. Unfortunately, when we knocked on the door, the owner didn't want to explain, so we're forced to play sign sleuth.The neighbors are fed up with the barking dogs at this house and intended the crude drawings to be a sort of scarlet letter.The owner of the house got sick of her neighbors complaining about her barking dogs and is now trying to offend their eyes as well as their ears.This is a complicated ploy to get his fence painted for free. Someone is pulling a modern-day Tom Sawyer.It has surely been exacerbated by the Nextdoor app.