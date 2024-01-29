Traffic Light Fell on Car in South City, Lawsuit Says

Driver Milo Rankins is now suing the city

By on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 at 6:38 am

click to enlarge Traffic light down for the county on River Des Peres Boulevard (right where it turns into Carondelet Boulevard).
Courtesy Ben Sansone
A traffic light was down for the count on River Des Peres Boulevard (right where it turns into Carondelet Boulevard).

On April 1, 2023, the traffic light at Morgan Ford Road and River Des Peres Boulevard fell onto a car driving past — and that’s no April Fool’s joke.

Milo Rankins, of the city’s Carondelet neighborhood, filed a lawsuit against the City of St. Louis last week saying that it had a duty to maintain the intersection and be aware that its traffic lights were at risk of falling. When the light struck Rankins’ Kia Optima, the suit says, it completely shattered its back window and did a good deal of damage to the sun roof as well. 

Rankins, who is represented by attorney Ben Sansone, says in his lawsuit he suffered injuries and damages exceeding $25,000. 

The luck involved in the timing of the accident goes from extraordinarily bad to cosmically bad when you factor in the fact that, according to his lawsuit, Rankins' vehicle was moving at the time it was struck. He had been driving south on Morgan Ford and was making a right onto River Des Peres when the light atop Des Peres crashed onto his car.

click to enlarge Damage to Milo Rankins' Kia.
Courtesy Ben Sansone
Damage to Milo Rankins' Kia.

The light appears to have broken at the joint where the pole rooted in the ground meets the pole extending over the street.

It's unclear what would have caused the break. It seems unlikely the city was using an inferior cardboard-based product in constructing their light poles, though we wouldn't necessarily put it past them. Perhaps the light, tired of being ignored by St. Louis drivers just decided to call it quits.

click to enlarge Street sign now on the ground perpendicular to Morgan Ford.
Courtesy Ben Sansone
The traffic light's collapse also left a street sign on the ground perpendicular to Morgan Ford.

