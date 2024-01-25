Trailnet Wants to Hear Your Horror Stories About St. Louis Streets

click to enlarge BRADEN MCMAKIN It's not always safe for cyclists and pedestrians on the mean city streets. But those are stories that should be told.

Calling all bikers, drivers, walkers and riders! Yes, you, shimmying across Grand with that slice of cashew pepperoni from Pizza Head in your hand, desperately trying to avoid being mowed down by a motorist. Trailnet, the St. Louis nonprofit that advocates, plans and educates to promote biking and walking, wants your transportation story to be featured in its 2023 Crash Report.

Each year, Trailnet creates a Crash Report with the aim of providing a publically available snapshot of traffic crashes in the St. Louis region. Staffers say Crash Reports have been essential in shaping conversations and potential policy to achieve safer mobility in the region. They track and reveal patterns — like the reality that more crashes occur near bus stops.

This year, in a new initiative called Street Stories, Trailnet seeks to gather and quote public experiences while walking, biking, driving or taking public transit across the St. Louis region.

“We want to help people understand the human side of it,” says Trailnet CEO Cindy Mense. She reminds us that we’re all pedestrians at some point in time.

So bring your tales — from bad to good to laughable to enraging, we’ve all got at least one. Here is your chance to finally tell someone about that close call with a speeding driver on your way home from work or that sidewalk that keeps tripping you. How did you feel? Where were you? Sign your name or remain anonymous; the point is to reveal the stories behind the numbers. Your testimonies will aid in advocacy and paint the picture that convinces leaders of the need for change.

