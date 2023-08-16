Trial Over Newlywed’s Fatal Fall Could Explore Racial Slurs, Marital Tension

COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE Bradley Jenkins, blood still on his shirt, was found straddling his wife's body, police say.

More than four years ago, an Illinois man was charged with pushing his new wife off a parking garage in the shadow of Busch Stadium — an incident that ended with the woman plummeting to her death.

Now attorneys for Bradley Jenkins are seeking to have video evidence taken by his wife in the moments prior to her death be ruled inadmissible if the case goes to trial. Defense attorneys are also apparently seeking to limit testimony from people with the couple that day, who say that prior to Allissa Martin's death, Jenkins called her a racial slur.

Both Jenkins, now, 35, and Martin, who was 27, worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections. The pair had just gotten married in Las Vegas two weeks prior to her death in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 2, 2019.

The couple had been with other coworkers at the Cardinals-Cubs game downtown that Saturday. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call for a woman who’d fallen from the garage on Walnut Street between 8th and 9th streets. Officers said they arrived to find Martin's body on the street and Jenkins on top of her, intoxicated and covered in blood.

Police found Martin's cell phone on the seventh floor of the parking garage. The phone's camera was still running.

"The recording showed her pointing the camera toward herself. She then turned the camera toward this defendant and he was shown on camera. They were arguing. Shortly after that, you hear her scream as she falls," says the probable cause statement against Jenkins.

Last December, Jenkins' attorneys John Rogers and Joseph Whitener filed a series of motions in limine, a type of court filing which asks the judge to prevent certain pieces of evidence from being introduced at trial. Those filings are sealed and not available to the public.

However, earlier this month, prosecutors filed their responses to those motions, revealing some of the potential evidence that could be introduced in court if the case goes to trial. Those responses are publicly available in the court docket, and provide a sense of the prosecution case against Jenkins.

At least one witness whose testimony the state hopes the jury will hear — and who Jenkins' attorneys are trying to prevent from testifying — is an unnamed witness who was with Jenkins and Martin on the day of the incident and heard Jenkins call Martin, who is Black, a racial slur. Another witness apparently said in depositions that Jenkins called Martin racial slurs "all the time,” though prosecutors indicated they will not introduce that evidence in court.

Prosecutors hope to introduce testimony about the racial slur allegedly used by Jenkins near the time of Martin's death — even if they refrain from having witnesses recount the actual slur in court.

"To the extent the Court is concerned that the actual racial slur used by [Jenkins], (the "n-word"), may inflame the jury, the State should be allowed to elicit testimony that witnesses heard Defendant call the Victim 'a racial slur," prosecutors wrote.

Jenkins’ attorney Rogers tells the RFT, "My client is not charged with anything with respect to the death of his wife. The charges in this case are not homicide charges. The parameters of the evidence are being discussed in court. I am not going to comment in addition to what I've just said to you now until the conclusion of this trial, respecting the effects pretrial publicity can have on potential jurors."

Another witness who was with Jenkins and Martin has said that Jenkins was so angry with Martin on the day of her death he was "visibly shaking" and "[un]able to calm down,” prosecutors wrote.

The two witnesses with Jenkins and Martin that day claimed that Jenkins was "disrespectful" and "hostile" to Martin in the hours leading up to her death, that he was intoxicated and that she tried to take his keys from him.

Court filings from prosecutors also reference Jenkins' defense team trying to have the judge block the jury from hearing Martin say "don't punch me in the face" and "get off my face" on the video recorded on her phone in the moments before she died.

According to the prosecution's filings, the defense has argued that those utterances made by Martin are "inadmissible hearsay." The defense also asked the judge to declare as hearsay text messages from Martin to Jenkins "accusing him of being a bad husband or boyfriend."

How much of this evidence will be admissible is up to St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Michael Noble, in whose courtroom the case is being tried. Judge Noble has not said when he will rule in the matter.

In the more than four years since Martin's death, the case has had a rather circuitous path through the justice system.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed charges not long after the incident, and Jenkins was soon out on bond. But then, in September 2019, Gardner's office dismissed the case, saying that they needed more evidence and writing, "Once we receive the necessary evidence, we intend to refile the charges."

The charges were refiled more than two and half years later, in April 2022. Jenkins has been free on bond since not long after the charges were refiled against him last year.