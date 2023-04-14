CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Trio Used 'Sleight of Hand' To Steal $250K From Target Stores

The three Romanian citizens pleaded guilty in St. Louis

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 8:49 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Target in Arnold. - Google Maps
Google Maps
The Target in Arnold.

With a little sleight of hand, three individuals from Romania were able to defraud Target and other stores out of more than a quarter of a million dollars via a “short-change fraud” over five years. The trio pleaded guilty to the crime in federal court in St. Louis yesterday.

Legenda Rostas, 28, and her husband, Daniel Rostas, 30, and sister-in-law Loredana Angel, 34, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and illegal reentry of an alien, both felonies.

The three admitted that they'd employed the short-change fraud at Target stores, including in Missouri, since 2017.
Related
The two suspects allegedly stole $35,000 worth of merchandise from nine Home Depots in the County.

Man and Woman Steal from Almost Every Home Depot in St. Louis County: Only the Ferguson Home Depot Was Spared

The three would buy Visa gift cards from Target, and when being rung up at the register, they would display the full amount of cash needed for payment. Then, using sleight of hand, they would fold over some of the bills, keep them and hand the rest over to the cashier. The group said they tended to target younger and less experienced cashiers.

In an interview with a detective, Legenda said that they usually paid about $200 for $1,000 worth of Visa gift cards.

They sent the money they earned from the scheme back to Romania.

Target’s business records indicate Legenda's sleight-of-hand scheme netted $224,666 throughout the country. Her sister-in-law took in $83,865 in fraud. Daniel Rostas wired about $62,000 to Romania and other places.

Daniel Roastas’ guilty plea agreement indicated members of the group had previously been arrested for the scheme in New Castle, Indiana. He was also captured on surveillance video conducting the scheme at a Walmart in Virginia Beach. Plus, he attempted the short-change fraud in Washington, D.C., but was stopped by a Target cashier.
Related
A Home Depot location in St. Louis.

St. Louis Man Stole More than 2,000 Items From Home Depot: Xavier Brown was sentenced to nine years in prison

The group's five year run came to an end in October of last year when a Home Depot loss prevention officer in Arnold alerted police.

When questioned by Arnold police, Legenda, Daniel and Loredana gave fake names and IDs. A subsequent search of their 2017 Chrysler Pacifica turned up multiple license plates, cash, gift cards and Western Union receipts.

As part of their guilty plea, the trio must forfeit about $10,000 in cash, another $11,00 in prepaid Visa gift cards and their minivan.

All three of their guilty plea agreements indicate prosecutors will seek lighter prison sentences within sentencing guidelines.
Slideshow

Every Target Store in the St. Louis Area, Ranked

Countdown: Number 5 Kirkwood 1042 South Kirkwood Road Kirkwood, MO 63122 314-822-4051 This Target opens an hour early (from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.) for &#147;vulnerable guests.&#148; In these times, that means that the elderly, who are more likely to have serious issues from a COVID-19 infection, can shop more safely without having rude people cough on them. This location is set up a little bit weird and can feel a bit hectic at the checkout counters, but it&#146;s always well stocked. Though it has a busy parking lot, it&#146;s not at all like dealing with the Brentwood parking lot. It also has a T.J. Maxx right next door, so it&#146;s the perfect Target for you if you&#146;re a Target-head and a Maxxinista. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps
16 slides
Countdown: Number 14 Chesterfield 40 THF Boulevard Chesterfield, MO 63005 636-536-6207 This store has a weird layout. It has two entrances, but the more prominent one welcomes you into the butt-end of the store &#151; you walk straight into the office supply section instead of into the clothing section. It&#146;s a high-traffic location and very stressful because it is full of Karens every hour of the day. Also, nobody ever picks up the dang phone there so don&#146;t even try to call. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 13 Florissant 2341 North Highway 67 Florissant, MO 63033 314-831-8000 This target just&#133; sucks, man. There&#146;s no Starbucks. There&#146;s nothing good about it. The parking lot is always full of cars going way too fast. And you have to drive on Lindbergh to get there, which means you might be taking your life into your hands. In a way that&#146;s difficult to explain, it just feels like a Walmart instead of a Target. Avoid if possible. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 12 O'Fallon 2300 State Hwy K O'Fallon, MO 63005 636-379-2903 This store is nothing special. The lines are long, there's never more than a couple cashiers and it's all around just "meh." But, they do have a great dollar section. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 11 Bridgeton 12275 St. Charles Rock Road Bridgeton, MO 63044 314-291-0600 This is the point in the list where the Targets start to get better. The Bridgeton location is a workhorse Target. It&#146;s not exceptional but there are no big problems with it, either. It is decent. The main thing it has going for it is its double Starbucks situation. There&#146;s a Starbucks in the Target and a stand-alone location right outside. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 10 St. Peters 6241 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Saint Peters, MO 63304 636-939-9433 This is a solid Target. It doesn&#146;t have a Starbucks (though there&#146;s one just a few doors down) but it does have a long list of amenities not offered at other Targets in town. In addition to the usual grocery and booze section, this one also has a CVS, a cell phone activation counter and they&#146;ve even been known to have an ear piercing station on site, too. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 9 Arnold 3849 Vogel Road Arnold, MO 63010 636-287-1055 With a Starbucks, a CVS and a fresh grocery section all on site, it&#146;s hard to go wrong at the Arnold location of Target. It&#146;s also right next to a Home Depot and an other shopping spots, so it&#146;s easy to get all of your various shopping done in just one trip. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps
Click to View 16 slides

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Coming This Summer (Hopefully): St. Andrews Cinema Returns

By Jenna Jones

The theater's sign acts as a beacon on I-70.

After 2 Shootings Last Month, Ely Walker Residents Say the Building Is in Chaos

By Rosalind Early

The glass was blown out at the front doors after a shooting at Ely Walker Lofts last March.

Kim Gardner Says Her Staff’s Errors Shouldn't Warrant Her Removal

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Could Missouri Prosecute Abortion Patients? GOP AG Candidates Won’t Say

By Ryan Krull and Monica Obradovic

"We're not backing down," Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said in a statement.

Also in News

Ban on Transgender Care Passes Missouri House

By Annelise Hanshaw

House Majority Leader Job Patterson, R-Lee's Summit, speak in a press conference after voting against a bill seeking to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Could Missouri Prosecute Abortion Patients? GOP AG Candidates Won’t Say

By Ryan Krull and Monica Obradovic

"We're not backing down," Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said in a statement.

Texas Abortion Drug Ruling Could Be ‘Devastating’ For Missouri, Advocate Says

By Monica Obradovic

Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen used for over 50% of abortions in the U.S., according to sexual health think tank Guttmacher Institute.

Hands-Free Driving Bill Advances in Missouri Statehouse

By Sarah Fenske

Missouri's hands-free driving bill would bar texting — and holding your phone in your hand — while driving.
More

Digital Issue

April 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us