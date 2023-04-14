Trio Used 'Sleight of Hand' To Steal $250K From Target Stores

With a little sleight of hand, three individuals from Romania were able to defraud Target and other stores out of more than a quarter of a million dollars via a “short-change fraud” over five years. The trio pleaded guilty to the crime in federal court in St. Louis yesterday.Legenda Rostas, 28, and her husband, Daniel Rostas, 30, and sister-in-law Loredana Angel, 34, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and illegal reentry of an alien, both felonies.The three admitted that they'd employed the short-change fraud at Target stores, including in Missouri, since 2017.The three would buy Visa gift cards from Target, and when being rung up at the register, they would display the full amount of cash needed for payment. Then, using sleight of hand, they would fold over some of the bills, keep them and hand the rest over to the cashier. The group said they tended to target younger and less experienced cashiers.In an interview with a detective, Legenda said that they usually paid about $200 for $1,000 worth of Visa gift cards.They sent the money they earned from the scheme back to Romania.Target’s business records indicate Legenda's sleight-of-hand scheme netted $224,666 throughout the country. Her sister-in-law took in $83,865 in fraud. Daniel Rostas wired about $62,000 to Romania and other places.Daniel Roastas’ guilty plea agreement indicated members of the group had previously been arrested for the scheme in New Castle, Indiana. He was also captured on surveillance video conducting the scheme at a Walmart in Virginia Beach. Plus, he attempted the short-change fraud in Washington, D.C., but was stopped by a Target cashier.The group's five year run came to an end in October of last year when a Home Depot loss prevention officer in Arnold alerted police.When questioned by Arnold police, Legenda, Daniel and Loredana gave fake names and IDs. A subsequent search of their 2017 Chrysler Pacifica turned up multiple license plates, cash, gift cards and Western Union receipts.As part of their guilty plea, the trio must forfeit about $10,000 in cash, another $11,00 in prepaid Visa gift cards and their minivan.All three of their guilty plea agreements indicate prosecutors will seek lighter prison sentences within sentencing guidelines.