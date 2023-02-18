Truck Pulling St. Louis CITY SC Float Catches Fire at Mardi Gras Parade

The truck's engine burst into flames around noon

By on Sat, Feb 18, 2023 at 4:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The truck towing the St. Louis City SC float caught fire today at the Soulard Mardis Gras parade.
Brannden Ard
The truck towing the St. Louis City SC float caught fire today at the Soulard Mardis Gras parade.

Today's Mardis Gras parade took a turn for the unexpected when the truck pulling the St. Louis City SC float suddenly caught fire.

According to KMOV, the truck caught fire around noon, near the intersection of Seventh Street and Shenandoah Avenue.

Photos of the incident show fire crews at the scene, dousing the truck.

Approximately 20 people were on the float at the time, but no injuries were reported.

click to enlarge The truck towing the St. Louis City SC float caught fire today at the Soulard Mardis Gras parade.
Brannden Ard
The truck towing the St. Louis City SC float caught fire today at the Soulard Mardis Gras parade.


Video of the incident was posted to Twitter by @RealSTLChatter.


click to enlarge The truck towing the St. Louis City SC float caught fire today at the Soulard Mardis Gras parade.
Brannden Ard
The truck towing the St. Louis City SC float caught fire today at the Soulard Mardis Gras parade.


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

5-Year-Old Caught With Loaded Gun at St. Louis County School

By Jaime Lees

Missouri Republicans decided against banning minors from carrying guns in public just last week.

Albert Pujols Is Back –– To Play in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

By Benjamin Simon

Albert Pujols smiles in a Cardinals uniform with a bat in his hand.

Police Chase in North St. Louis Leads to Fentanyl Drug Bust

By Ryan Krull

Charles Robbins and Eddie Reed booking photos.

Missouri Man in Infamous Alt-Right Rally Photo Dies by Suicide Before Trial

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Man in Infamous Alt-Right Rally Photo Dies by Suicide Before Trial

Also in News

Andy Cohen Spits Fire About Missouri Allowing Kids to Carry Guns

By Monica Obradovic

Mood.

Missouri Man in Infamous Alt-Right Rally Photo Dies by Suicide Before Trial

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Man in Infamous Alt-Right Rally Photo Dies by Suicide Before Trial

Hartmann: Missouri Gets Famous for 'Toddlers' Right to Carry'

By Ray Hartmann

In Missouri, Republicans recently voted down a measure that would allow police to stop children who were carrying firearms.

Missouri Agencies to Investigate Health Center for Transgender Youth

By Annelise Hanshaw

Attorney General Andrew Bailey has said his office will be investigating the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital after a whisteblower raised concerns about the standard of care.
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us