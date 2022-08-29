Trudy Busch Valentine Releases Terrible Campaign Song, Still Gets Our Vote

Trudy Busch Valentine has released a new campaign song that she hopes will help her on her journey to the Missouri senate.
The Anheuser-Busch heiress has enough money to throw down for a powerful song from one of the top songwriters in the world like Carole King or Diane Warren, but instead she went with a campfire hillbilly-style anthem. Missouri politicians are always trying to prove that they’re from Missourah, and Trudy Busch Valentine is no exception.
In addition to rhyming “Trudy” with “Missouri,” the song includes earnest (and cringe-worthy) lines like this:
“We need strong leaders in the Show-Me State
She knows the power of love beats the power of hate
Breakin’ down walls, time to rearrange the power structure
It’s time for a change”
If that still doesn’t make you want to get on the Trudy Train… well… we understand.
Okay, so maybe she wasn’t your first choice (*lights a candle for Lucas Kunce*) but as of now she’s your only choice if you want to avoid the hell that is this state under the control of Eric Schmitt.
This is just like Claire McCaskill vs. Josh Hawley all over again. And we all know how that turned out.
And this is just like Hillary Clinton vs. Donald Trump all over again. We all know how that turned out, too.
Notice a pattern? Competent (though maybe not ideal) women keep losing races to dumbass and/or dangerous Republican men. This has to stop in Missouri now. If Eric Schmitt wins, we (and our kids) are totally screwed.
Schmitt (one of two Erics who were running for this position, as you might recall) is a shameless MAGA servant who wants to stop you from getting help to access an abortion and who literally sued school districts to end their mask mandates, leaving thousands of Missouri kids at home sick instead of at school learning. Eric Schmitt is a disaster for Missouri and he always has been, too.
So hold your nose if you must when voting for Busch Valentine, but then you get to breathe a sigh of relief on election night when Eric Schmitt loses. Voting in this country isn't about getting exactly what you want, it's about choosing from the best of two options. And in this case the best option is (easily) Trudy Busch Valentine.