Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

U. City 'Joker' Barred From Wearing Costumes, Makeup in Public

Jeremy Garnier, who dressed as the Joker and made threats on Facebook Live, also told to stay away from drugs

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 11:24 am

In this screenshot from a now-deleted livestream, authorities confront Jeremy Garnier for making threats while dressed as the Joker.
Riverfront Times file
In this screenshot from a now-deleted livestream, authorities confront Jeremy Garnier for making threats while dressed as the Joker.

A University City man who made "terrorist threats" in the Delmar Loop while dressed as the Joker received a 60-day jail sentence last week.

University City Police arrested Jeremy Garnier, 51, in March 2020 after bystanders heard him livestream threats while "in character" as the Joker.

See also: Watch the "Joker" Get Arrested for Making "Terrorist Threats" in the Loop

At one point in Garnier's now-deleted Facebook video, Garnier told a bartender at Blueberry Hill that he doesn't drink alcohol 一 he "can't be inebriated when I'm planning on killing a bunch of people."

Garnier and his supporters have since contended that Garnier's alleged "threats" were reported mistakenly without the context of the beginnings of a Joker-esque performance art. His supporters started a GoFundMe for him after his arrest to cover a retainer free for an attorney.

"While this was undoubtedly not Jeremy's best decision considering the consequences... He was not threatening anyone," the former campaign's description reads.
click to enlarge At least he's still smiling.
University City Police
At least he's still smiling.

Prosecutors originally charged Garnier with a felony charge of making a terrorist threat, though the charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty on Friday.

Part of Garnier's sentence requires him to stay away from drugs and Blueberry Hill. He's also barred from appearing in public while wearing a costume or face makeup.

In an interview over the weekend, Garnier told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he already spent about five and a half months in jail as he awaited trial, and therefore will not have to serve out his 60-day sentence.

Garnier told the daily that "everybody knew" his front as Batman's nemesis was a joke, but he learned his lesson.

"Think before you act," he said. "Your actions have repercussions. No matter how trivial and joking I thought it was, people took it seriously."

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

How Notorious Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Terrorized St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

Three of Muehlberg's victims: Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Sandy Little. All three had young children when they were killed

Player at St. Louis Chess Cup Accused of Using Anal Beads To Cheat

By Ryan Krull

Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

Hartmann: St. Louis Public Schools Are Not Your Bank, Cortex

By Ray Hartmann

Does Cortex really need tax increment financing for an apartment building?

Gary Muehlberg, 73, Charged in 'Package Killer' Murders in 1990 St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

Gary Muehlberg, revealed to be the so-called Package Killer, in March 2020 and in 1993.

Also in News

Hartmann: St. Louis Public Schools Are Not Your Bank, Cortex

By Ray Hartmann

Does Cortex really need tax increment financing for an apartment building?

Mike Parson Doesn't Want Your Student Debt Forgiven

By Rosalind Early

Republicans don't want Biden to forgive student loan debt, advice we're sure he'll take under consideration.

Hartmann: Missouri Just Can't Reason About Taxes

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri Governor Mike Parson wants to lower Missouri's tax rate forever because the we have a temporary budget surplus.

Court Order Would Close Agape Boarding School After Alleged Abuse

By Clara Bates and Tessa Weinberg

Agape boarding school in Stockton, MO.
More

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us