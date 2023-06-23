Undercover St. Louis Cops Shot at in North St. Louis

click to enlarge Courtesy SLMPD Bullet holes in an unmarked police car.

click to enlarge Courtesy SLMPD The unmarked police car was following another vehicle when it was fired upon.

Police in St. Louis' the Ville neighborhood this morning were following a vehicle that was driving erratically when someone in an alley opened fire on the officers' car.Sergeant Charles Wall with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. as plain-clothes detectives in an unmarked car surveilled the other vehicle near Aldine and Billups avenues.The detectives' red sedan was then suddenly fired upon by an "unknown subject" shooting at them from an alley.Wall clarified to thethat officers who were shot at had not yet attempted to conduct a traffic stop when they were fired upon.Photos of the police vehicle indicate it was struck by at least five bullets on its driver's side front and rear doors. According to Wall, breaking glass cut one of the officers in the arm.The driver of the car originally being pursued was stopped, arrested and charged with an offense that police have not specified.The alleged gunman from the alley remains at large.