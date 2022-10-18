Union Repping Black Cops Endorses Mantovani in St. Louis County

The Ethical Society of Police, or ESOP, says county is in "drastic" need of change

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 1:09 pm

click to enlarge St. Louis County Police Lieutenant Ray Rice
Ethical Society of Police
St. Louis County Police Lieutenant Ray Rice

The Ethical Society of Police has endorsed Republican Mark Mantovani in his attempt to unseat St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

In a statement released today, the ESOP said that the county is in "drastic" need of change and that transparency and accountability can't be "treated as optional" by elected leaders.

The ESOP is a professional association comprised mostly of Black law enforcement officers. Among the organization's missions is to increase diversity within the ranks of policing and to "champion accountability" within the St. Louis area policing.

The statement cites specifically Page's opposition to and vetoing of Proposition A, which was an effort to increase whistleblower protections for county employees.

ESOP board member and St. Louis County Police Lieutenant Ray Rice said this stance by Page is "in stark contrast to his stated values post-Steve Stenger and in direct conflict with the principles of good governance."

The statement from ESOP also lays at Page's feet a lack of a "holistic crime mitigation plan" as well as a lack of investment in “high-risk” areas of St. Louis County, areas the statement says are only given attention during election years.

Mantovani, a former Democrat, had an unusual route to wind up the Republican in the county executive race.

Initially it was supposed to be Katherine Pinner going up against Page. Pinner, an author and conspiracy theorist, seemingly came out of nowhere to win the party's nomination in August.

However, almost immediately after her upset victory, Pinner sent signals she wouldn't run in the general. She announced her withdrawal from the race only to change her mind before leaving the race for good in September.

Mantovani is no stranger to the County Executive race. He nearly bested then-incumbent Steve Stenger in the 2018 primary. Two years later he ran against Page, also in the Democratic primary, before this year's pivot to seeking — and receiving — the endorsement of county Republicans.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

It's Already Time To Freeze Your Ass Off, St. Louis

By Monica Obradovic

A frosted window in front of a sunset.

St. Louis Rapper CTS Luh Wick Charged with Murder

By Benjamin Simon and Ryan Krull

Still from "Smash" music video.

RFT Asks: 8 Questions for Cardinals Beat Reporter Katie Woo

By Benjamin Simon

Katie Woo, St. Louis Cardinals beat reporter sits in the press box with a packed stadium crowd behind her.

Let's Convert the Loop Trolley Into a Rolling Bathroom

By Mike McHugh

It's high time we turn this piece of shit into a place to shit.

Also in News

You Can Now Apply For Federal Student Loan Relief — Here's How

By Jenna Jones

Now President Joe Biden at a rally in Missouri.

Overdoses Rise in Missouri Prisons Despite Strict New Mail Policy

By Ryan Krull

Inmate mail is routed through a mail center in Florida and a digital rendering of those items is sent to inmate tablets.

Hartmann: A Strong Yes for a Weak Amendment 3

By Ray Hartmann

John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri.

Missouri Unemployment Worker Gave Free Money to Friends, Feds Say

By Ryan Krull

The Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis.
More

Digital Issue

October 12, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us