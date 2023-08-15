University City Bill Would Exempt Its City Hall Remodel from Its Own Energy Standards

FLICKR/ PAUL SABLEMAN University City adopted an ordinance that required new or renovated municipal buildings to meet certain energy standards in 2014.

University City wants to change a city ordinance meant to curb its own greenhouse gas emissions — a move that would allow it to renovate its city hall and an adjacent building more cheaply.

The St. Louis suburb is considering a bill that would exclude “major remodels” of municipal buildings from a nine-year-old city ordinance that requires new or remodeled municipal buildings to be built in an environmentally-conscious way. The bill saw its first reading last night.

In May, University City approved an agreement with Navigate Building Solutions for design, bidding and construction services in connection with the city hall and Trinity Building renovations, according to city documents. The consulting firm notified city staffers that following the University City’s environment policy would be expensive and “difficult to meet” and requested “major remodels” be removed from the policy.

“Navigate has advised University City that the policy measures are common for new construction but are very difficult to meet for historic renovations and would add over $1 million to the cost of the project, a large portion of which would be to achieve a 16 percent energy savings of $12,000 per year already stringent with” energy codes, a staff report on the bill explains.

A previous city council under then-Mayor Shelley Welsch adopted University City’s Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy and Greenhouse Gas Reduction Policy, which requires the city to commission all building projects in accordance with guidelines for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, also known as LEED certification.

The policy mirrors actions taken by other governments in the U.S. to slash greenhouse gas emissions that trap heat in the earth’s atmosphere. Buildings are one of the biggest sources of emissions in most U.S. cities.

Yet policies rarely cover existing buildings — which generally only have to meet the standards when they see a major remodel. St. Louis city is a rare exception; it was one of the first four cities in the U.S. to adopt tough building energy standards and apply them to most larger commercial buildings, both new and existing.

University City’s proposal steps back from what green-minded residents want the city to do just one year after a massive flood led to hundreds of homes in the city becoming condemned.

University City resident Ellen Bern said she was “astounded” when she read the proposal.

“We say we’re progressive, but we don’t really mean it if this is what we do,” Bern says.