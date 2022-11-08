U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner Defeats Trish Gunby to Hold Congressional Seat

Gunby was a longshot candidate in the district Wagner has held for nearly 10 years

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 9:55 pm

click to enlarge Ann Wagner
GAGE SKIDMORE/FLICKR
U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner defended her congressional seat.

Incumbent Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin) has declared victory in the fight for Missouri's Second Congressional District against challenger Trish Gunby (D-Ballwin). The race has not been called and unofficial results show only 102 out of 598 precincts reporting, but Wagner already has a commanding lead with 55 percent of the vote to Gunby's 42 percent.

Wagner has been the district’s congresswoman since 2013. She is known for her extremely pro-life stances, going to secret meetings at Camp David to yell at Trump behind closed doors and voting against party lines to certify the election results.

Already in a Republican-leaning area covering a broad swath of St. Louis County, Wagner’s hold on the Second was strengthened when it was redistricted earlier this year to add portions of Franklin and Warren counties.

Gunby was at a disadvantage from the start, but had won her state representative seat in a largely Republican area. Plus, Wagner is not known for talking to constituents. Gunby's tracker shows Wagner has not held a town hall since she was elected to Congress. Along with a promise to be more accessible and responsive to constituents, Gunby also touted her pro-abortion, pro-gun regulation stances.

While FiveThirtyEight gave Gunby only a small chance of winning, some observers had suggested that anger over the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade would bring out abortion rights supporters. It seems that when abortion itself is on the ballot, as it was in Kansas, people turn out, but it doesn't do the same for pro-choice candidates.

Wagner said she was "incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support" in winning the race. "As your congresswoman, I will continue to work for a better future for all Missourians."

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day
Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis

News Slideshows

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day
Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis

News Slideshows

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day
Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis

Trending

Catalytic Converters Stolen From St. Louis Scrapper That Buys Catalytic Converters

By Jaime Lees

Catalytic Converters Stolen From St. Louis Scrapper That Buys Catalytic Converters

Albert Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Sells for $360,000

By Rosalind Early

Albert Pujols in Busch III

A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible in St. Louis Tuesday

By Rosalind Early

Lunar Eclipse 27 VII 2018. A blood moon will be viewable on Sunday night.

Missouri Has Four Election Deniers on the Ballot

By Jaime Lees

Missouri Has Four Election Deniers on the Ballot

Also in News

Social Media Star Jess Piper Loses Bid for State Representative

By Jessica Rogen

Jess Piper.

Schmitt Happens: With Eric in the Senate, Who Will Sue Missouri’s Schools?

By Jenna Jones

Eric Schmitt has gone from terrorizing local school districts to the U.S. Senate. What a career arc!

Schmitt Beats Valentine, Keeping Blunt's Senate Seat for the GOP

By Sarah Fenske and Ryan Krull

Attorney General Eric Schmitt declared victory Tuesday night.

Most Statewide Elections Will Go Uncontested in Missouri Today

By Benjamin Simon

A woman with a blue surgical mask fills out a ballot behind a white "vote here" sign as her son watches from behind.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us