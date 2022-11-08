U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner Defeats Trish Gunby to Hold Congressional Seat

click to enlarge
U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner defended her congressional seat.
Incumbent Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin) has declared victory in the fight for Missouri's Second Congressional District against challenger Trish Gunby (D-Ballwin). The race has not been called and unofficial results show only 102 out of 598 precincts reporting, but Wagner already has a commanding lead with 55 percent of the vote to Gunby's 42 percent.
Wagner has been the district’s congresswoman since 2013. She is known for her extremely pro-life stances, going to secret meetings at Camp David
to yell at Trump behind closed doors and voting against party lines to certify the election results.
Already in a Republican-leaning area covering a broad swath of St. Louis County, Wagner’s hold on the Second was strengthened when it was redistricted earlier this year to add portions of Franklin and Warren counties.
Gunby was at a disadvantage from the start, but had won her state representative seat in a largely Republican area. Plus, Wagner is not known for talking to constituents. Gunby's tracker
shows Wagner has not held a town hall since she was elected to Congress. Along with a promise to be more accessible and responsive to constituents, Gunby also touted her pro-abortion, pro-gun regulation stances.
While FiveThirtyEight
gave Gunby only a small chance of winning, some observers had suggested that anger over the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade
would bring out abortion rights supporters. It seems that when abortion itself is on the ballot, as it was in Kansas, people turn out, but it doesn't do the same for pro-choice candidates.
Wagner said she was "incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support" in winning the race. "As your congresswoman, I will continue to work for a better future for all Missourians."
