Useless Loop Trolley Returns as St. Louis Slashes Call-a-Ride

Danny Wicentowski
Parking in the University City Loop was always a crapshoot, but ever since the Loop Trolley came around, parking became much more treacherous.
As Metro Transit prepares to slash its Call-a-Ride service
, leaving disabled St. Louisans in the lurch, an old-timey transportation option prepares to sputter back to life, helping precisely no one.
Yes, the Loop Trolley is coming back on April 26 — just two weeks after paratransit cuts are set to go into effect in St. Louis County.
It would be ironic if it wasn't so galling.
Bi-State Development, which runs Metro Transit and public transportation throughout the St. Louis metro area, was strong-armed into taking over the 2.2-mile trolley, which connects the Delmar Loop to, well, the Missouri History Museum. Because surely anyone visiting the museum wants to wait an hour to ride a mile down the road, right?
But we digress. After stupidly devoting $47 million in grants to the poorly conceived project, the feds basically demanded the region attempt to restart service or risk having to repay the grants. Kicking, screaming and trying desperately to signal to their constituents that they were being forced into the deal at gunpoint, local officials voted to give another $1.26 million in federal funds
to the trolley last August.
After a winter hiatus — because, again, no one actually needs this thing to get from Point A to Point B — the trolley says it's now set to resume service on April 27
. Unlike the bus service that many low-income St. Louisans rely upon to get to work, it will be completely free.
And as the trolley that no one actually wants or needs prepares to lumber back into service, it's worth examining why Metro Transit is cutting Call-a-Ride.
Metro Transit recently redrew the lines of its service area, leaving some riders in Chesterfield, Fenton and thereabouts outside of them. The agency notes that
, under federal law, it no longer has to serve these estimated 250 riders, since the riders in question now have bus routes within three-quarters of a mile.
That's surely cold comfort to people with disabilities, who would seem to be the least likely among us to easily navigate a three-quarter-mile trek. But there you have it.
click to enlarge
IMAGE VIA METRO TRANSIT
The new boundaries for Call-A-Ride service will leave 250 people in the lurch.
In contrast to the Loop Trolley, it isn't that no one actually wants or needs this service. It's that, according to Metro Transit
, it's facing two big problems: "Due to a historic workforce shortage, Metro Call‑A‑Ride only has 60% of available operator positions filled, as well as vacancies in customer service and dispatch. At the same time, the demand for Metro Call‑A‑Ride trips has increased substantially
[emphasis added]."
Another detail, from St. Louis Public Radio
: "In January, Metro denied about 18,000 out of 47,000 Call-A-Ride service requests. The paratransit service did not have enough drivers
to cover the trips [again, emphasis added]."
So the region doesn't have enough drivers to serve people with disabilities. Metro Transit is retracting service, and even then, it probably don't have enough drivers.
And yet Metro Transit's parent company is restarting an old-timey anachronism that no one truly wants or needs and continues to sink more federal dollars into what is the very definition of a sunk cost.
The contrast should be ironic — but it's just too galling.
