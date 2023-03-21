Victim's Child to St. Louis Serial Killer: 'How Did You Live With this Secret?'

click to enlarge Circuit Court in St. Louis County Gary Muehlberg appearing in court via video on March 21, 2023.

click to enlarge Courtesy Reitmeyer family. Photograph of Donna Reitmeyer, killed at the age of 40, and her family.

click to enlarge Courtesy Antinelle Pruitt Brenda Pruitt.

In 1995, St. Louis County prosecutor Doug Sidel won a life sentence against Gary Muehlberg for murdering an acquaintance named Kenneth “Doc” Atchison whom Muehlberg lured to his house under the pretense of selling him a car. At the time, Sidel had no idea he was putting away an infamous serial killer.At the time prosecutors had no information tying Muehlberg to other crimes, a court spokesperson says.But in St. Louis County Circuit Court this morning, Muehlberg pleaded guilty to the 1990 murders of Brenda Pruitt, 27, and Donna Reitmeyer, 40. Sidel was in court as one of the prosecutors on the two cases.Muehlberg entered his plea via video. Currently incarcerated at Potosi Correctional Center, he is in poor health and last week broke his hip. He also entered a guilty plea in St. Charles earlier this month via video and is expected to enter another guilty plea in Lincoln County next week.Last summer, 74-year-old Muehlberg confessed to murdering five women between 1990 and 1991.O’Fallon Police Department Detective Jodi Weber connected Muehlberg's DNA to physical evidence from the 1990s. She confronted Muelberg with the new evidence, and he confessed, telling her that he picked his victims up on the city's southside and then strangled them back at his home in Bel-Ridge (the same place he killed Atchison). After killing the women, he put their bodies in various containers, which he left along roads and highways throughout the region. The macabre MO caused some to refer to Muehlberg as the Package Killer.Muehlberg abducted Pruitt on May 5, 1990, from the Southside Stroll, south city’s red light district on Cherokee Street. Sidel said in court today that Muehlberg “bound, gagged and ultimately strangled to death” Pruitt. He then held onto her body for an extended period of time before discarding her in a plastic trash barrel in Maryland Heights five months to the day after her abduction.Pruitt’s body was in such an advanced stage of decomposition that it took five months for her to be identified. Police officer Janet Majors spent weeks painstakingly comparing a partial fingerprint from her to the database of fingerprints, finally identifying the remains as belonging to Pruitt in March 1991.Muehlberg also pleaded guilty to the murder of 40-year-old Donna Reitmeyer. Sidel said that Muehlberg abducted her on June 4, 1990, and murdered her in his Bel-Ridge home in a manner similar to Pruitt. He discarded her body a week later in a city park in south St. Louis city off Gasconade Street.It’s unclear why Muehlberg held onto Pruitt’s body for so long, while he discarded Reitmeyer’s remains after one week.Both women were found in identical plastic trash bins that were even purchased from the same store, Beiner Hardware.After Muehlberg pleaded guilty to both murders this morning, his attorney waived a pre-sentence investigation and the court moved onto sentencing.At this point, two of Reitmeyer’s daughters appeared in court via video link and confronted Muehlberg directly.Juanita Zills said the effects of her mother’s murder have been felt for generations.“How did you live with this secret?” Zills asked.Zills added that she is at peace with the situation now that she knows “justice has been served.”Dawn McIntosh, the youngest of Reitmeyer’s children, spoke next.“It has traumatized my life,” she said of her mother’s murder. “How did you keep it for so long, this secret? I just don’t understand.”Muehlberg, wearing reading glasses, stared straight ahead expressionless as the two women spoke.Muehlberg pleaded guilty to the murder of Sandy Little earlier this month in court in St. Charles. Her discarded body was found off Interstate 70 in a homemade box in February 1991. He is scheduled to plead guilty later this month in Lincoln County to the murder of Robyn Mihan, his first victim, whom prosecutors say he abducted March 22, 1990 — 33 years to the day, tomorrow — and whose body he discarded between a pair of mattresses along a rural highway near Silex four days later.Last summer, Muehlberg worked out a deal with prosecutors that he would plead guilty to the killings so long as the death penalty was taken off the table.In addition to the life sentence for the Atchinson murder and the life sentence Muehlberg received earlier this month, Judge Brian May sentenced the serial killer to two more life terms.“Under no circumstance would Mr. Muehlberg leave the Missouri Department of Correction alive,” said Sidel.