VIDEO: Baseball Brawl Clears Benches at Cardinals Game

The benches have cleared after Yoan López threw up and in at Nolan Arenado. pic.twitter.com/VieEPQSKuu— SNY (@SNYtv) April 27, 2022
Cardinals player Nolan Arenado showed the New York Mets just how St. Louis gets down when threatened today at Busch Stadium.
Now, violence is never the answer — but tension was high between the Mets and Cards as Arenado made it to the diamond. Mets players have been hit by a baseball at least 19 times this season, per the New York Post. One player was hit in the helmet in last night's game, and another player was hit today in the ankle. One Twitter user pointed out that the Cardinals were hit nearly just as much, however.
When Arenado arrived at the plate, pitcher Yoan Lopez retaliated against the Cards for their previous wayward pitches: Lopez threw up and in, causing the ball to miss Arenado’s face by mere inches.
Arenado then begins to yell at the pitcher, throws his bat down and begins to approach Lopez. This is when the video switches to show all of the Cardinals players in the dugout rushing to the field, as are the Mets for the fight. Who says Albert Pujols’s legs don’t have any life left in them? At the 14 second mark, he’s in a full sprint.
Stubby Clapp, the first base coach, is also seen tackling one of the Mets players, Pete Alonso. Both Clapp and Arenado were thrown out of the game.
Twitter erupted into golden content, as usual. Please enjoy this Tweet:
Bullpen guy running in like he's about to miss the bus 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZGx7o7adrL— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 27, 2022
Mets manager Buck Showalter said after the game that he would let the Cards "handle their players."
"I know our player got hit in the head and went to first base," Showalter said.
Cardinals manager Ollie Marmol says that when you come up top like Lopez did, "and jeopardize someone's career and life, I take exception to that… Nolan has every right to react the way he did" and the Cards would protect that reaction.
“When you come up top like that and jeopardize someone's career and life, I take exception to that… Nolan has every right to react the way he did.” -Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol pic.twitter.com/JKaX5zJeFr— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 27, 2022