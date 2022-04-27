Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

VIDEO: Baseball Brawl Clears Benches at Cardinals Game

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 6:05 pm


Cardinals player Nolan Arenado showed the New York Mets just how St. Louis gets down when threatened today at Busch Stadium.

Now, violence is never the answer — but tension was high between the Mets and Cards as Arenado made it to the diamond. Mets players have been hit by a baseball at least 19 times this season, per the New York Post. One player was hit in the helmet in last night's game, and another player was hit today in the ankle. One Twitter user pointed out that the Cardinals were hit nearly just as much, however.

When Arenado arrived at the plate, pitcher Yoan Lopez retaliated against the Cards for their previous wayward pitches: Lopez threw up and in, causing the ball to miss Arenado’s face by mere inches.

Arenado then begins to yell at the pitcher, throws his bat down and begins to approach Lopez. This is when the video switches to show all of the Cardinals players in the dugout rushing to the field, as are the Mets for the fight. Who says Albert Pujols’s legs don’t have any life left in them? At the 14 second mark, he’s in a full sprint.

Stubby Clapp, the first base coach, is also seen tackling one of the Mets players, Pete Alonso. Both Clapp and Arenado were thrown out of the game.

Twitter erupted into golden content, as usual. Please enjoy this Tweet:


Mets manager Buck Showalter said after the game that he would let the Cards "handle their players."

"I know our player got hit in the head and went to first base," Showalter said.

Cardinals manager Ollie Marmol says that when you come up top like Lopez did, "and jeopardize someone's career and life, I take exception to that… Nolan has every right to react the way he did" and the Cards would protect that reaction.

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]
Ballwin It’s not the fanciest or the richest part of west county, but Ballwin is an excellent place to raise a family. There are great school districts, fabulous shopping opportunities and community spirit. Watch out for Ballwin cops, though — they’re legendarily hotheaded.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to West County [PHOTOS]
Affton Affton High School has produced two of St. Louis' favorite sons: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and actor John Goodman. Dorsey forever changed the way we think about the # symbol but Goodman gave us Dan Connor and Walter Sobchak. We'll let you figure out which son is St. Louis’ favorite.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to South County [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]
Ballwin It’s not the fanciest or the richest part of west county, but Ballwin is an excellent place to raise a family. There are great school districts, fabulous shopping opportunities and community spirit. Watch out for Ballwin cops, though — they’re legendarily hotheaded.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to West County [PHOTOS]
Affton Affton High School has produced two of St. Louis' favorite sons: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and actor John Goodman. Dorsey forever changed the way we think about the # symbol but Goodman gave us Dan Connor and Walter Sobchak. We'll let you figure out which son is St. Louis’ favorite.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to South County [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]
Ballwin It’s not the fanciest or the richest part of west county, but Ballwin is an excellent place to raise a family. There are great school districts, fabulous shopping opportunities and community spirit. Watch out for Ballwin cops, though — they’re legendarily hotheaded.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to West County [PHOTOS]
Affton Affton High School has produced two of St. Louis' favorite sons: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and actor John Goodman. Dorsey forever changed the way we think about the # symbol but Goodman gave us Dan Connor and Walter Sobchak. We'll let you figure out which son is St. Louis’ favorite.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to South County [PHOTOS]

Trending

Our Very Incomplete Guide to St. Louis County's Municipalities

By Riverfront Times

We've provided a glimpse into every St. Louis County municipality, or at least every one we could find.

Corrections Officer Ordered Brutal Prison Beating Caught on Video, Says Assailant

By Ryan Krull

Corrections Officer Demeria Thomas at the door of Edward's cell as Antonio Holt and Kevin Moore leave after the beating.

Ohio Bans Bradford Pear Trees. Should Missouri Follow Suit?

By Allison Babka

No that is not semen you smell.

St. Louis Medical Official Says Cora Faith Walker Died of Heart Condition

By Jenna Jones

Cora Faith Walker at Tishaura Jones' 2017 mayoral campaign party

Also in News

LaunchCode Hopes to Expand Programs in Missouri Prisons

By Jenna Jones

Inmates at Missouri correctional facilities are learning computer programming skills with help from St. Louis nonprofit LaunchCode.

Ohio Bans Bradford Pear Trees. Should Missouri Follow Suit?

By Allison Babka

No that is not semen you smell.

Hartmann: Exposing Chuck Basye and Missouri's Broken Legislature

By Ray Hartmann

Chuck Basye's behavior revealed a lot that's wrong with the Missouri legislature.

Short Staffing Emboldens Prison Gangs, Puts Inmates at Risk, Says Bonne Terre Staffer

By Ryan Krull

The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us