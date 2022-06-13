Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Video: Bear Scouting Location for New Den Causes Stir in Fenton

By on Mon, Jun 13, 2022 at 2:06 pm

click to enlarge A black bear spotted in Fenton is likely looking for a place to start his home. - COURTESY JUSTIN MATHENIA
Courtesy Justin Mathenia
A black bear spotted in Fenton is likely looking for a place to start his home.

On Saturday, a Fenton man heading out to run errands encountered a bear in his subdivision.

Thirty-three year old Justin Mathenia was pulling out of his street onto Saline Drive, near Gravois Bluffs, when he spotted the black bear running through several of his neighbors' front yards.

He said at first he thought it was a deer, then did a double take. "I thought, 'Holy shit that's a bear,'" he tells the RFT.
"The crazy thing is that I live maybe 200 yards from a shopping complex," he says. "I could hit a golf ball from my house to the Target in Gravois Bluffs."

Mathenia grabbed his phone and took some video of the bear. When it ran out of sight he headed back into his neighborhood. Some of his neighbors were outside with their kids and dogs, and he wanted to warn them it might be a good idea to go inside for a while.

After giving them a heads up, Mathenia again headed out to run his errands when he spotted the bear moseying down Kohnen Drive. Mathenia managed to snap a few photos before the bear ducked into a neighbor's yard and back into the woods.

Mathenia says he later reached out to the Missouri Department of Conservation who said the bear looked like a young male who was likely trying to find new territory in which to establish itself.

Mathenia notes that a lot of people who have seen his photos have remarked the bear looks under-nourished. But the Department of Conservation told Mathenia that young black bears are often lanky. "They said he's fine, just looking for a home," Mathenia says.

It appears the bear has ultimately decided against putting down stakes near Gravois Bluffs. Mathenia says that after posting his video to social media, someone reached out to say they later saw the same bear a few miles away in George Winter Park near the Meramec River.

It's unknown if the Gravois Bluffs Target's middle-of-the-pack ranking influenced the bear's decision to build its den elsewhere.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]
Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]
Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]
Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Hartmann: Sam Page's Broken County Police Department Draws Another Lawsuit

By Ray Hartmann

A St. Louis County police cruiser.

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

By Ryan Krull

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

St. Louis Rappers Among Those Federally Indicted for Fentanyl Distribution

By Rosalind Early

Andre "Luh Half" Pearson (left in white hoodie) and Davante "Jizzle Buckz" Lindsey (right white hoodie) are accused of running a fentanyl ring.

Downfall: A Guide To the Scandal Rocking St. Louis' City Hall

By Ryan Krull and Monica Obradovic

Lewis Reed speaking to the press after an unsealed federal indictment implicated him in a bribery scheme.

Also in News

Hartmann: Why January 6 Means So Much to Eric Greitens

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens.

Hartmann: St. Louis Is a Town Full of 'John Does'

By Ray Hartmann

Jeffrey Boyd, Lewis Reed and John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted last week after allegedly taking bribes from a John Doe.

Missouri Homelessness Bill Would Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime

By Monica Obradovic

House Bill 1606 would make camping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor.

Missing Ballwin Woman's Body Found in Meramec River

By Jenna Jones

Missing Ballwin Woman's Body Found in Meramec River
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us