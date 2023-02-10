VIDEO: Bold Catalytic Converter Thief Strikes Outside Schnucks in Broad Daylight

Victim says she waited 2.5 hours for police to show up

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 10:47 am

Share on Nextdoor

In past months, catalytic converters have been stolen from the federal government, from bakery trucks and from a scrapyard that itself was buying converters.

Now add to that list Schnucks parking lots in broad daylight.

Video posted to Facebook Tuesday shows a man in the parking lot at the Schnucks off Loughborough Avenue in Carondelet busy at work underneath a Jeep cutting off its converter in the middle of the day.

The thief, puffing on a cigarette, casually slides out from under the Jeep, converter in hand, and hops into a maroon SUV with Illinois plates.

The woman who posted the video to Facebook says that it was her Jeep the converter was stolen from. She says she was in the store less than five minutes. A concerned bystander took the video and gave it to her.

"And to top it all off, I had to wait in the parking lot for 2 1/2 hours for the police to show up so I could make a report," she wrote.

Last October insurance provider State Farm reported that claims for stolen converters had increased 400 percent nationwide since 2019.

Illinois was the state with the third most claims for stolen converters. Missouri was number 12 on the list, which was compiled based on total claims and not claims on a per-capita basis.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

De Soto Woman Takes to TikTok to Find Her Missing Dad

By Ryan Krull

Cameron Punjani and her dad Naushad, who has been missing for over a year.

St. Louis Woman Whose Racist Hammer Attack Went Viral Is Now Charged

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Woman Whose Racist Hammer Attack Went Viral Is Now Charged

ChatGPT's CEO Sam Altman Is From St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

OpenAI CEO and St. Louis native Sam Altman.

St. Louis Lawmaker Blasts Republican Hypocrisy on Violent Crime

By Ryan Krull

State Representative Peter Merideth gave TikTok a behind the scenes look at what's happening in the Missouri legislature.

Also in News

St. Louis Lawmaker Blasts Republican Hypocrisy on Violent Crime

By Ryan Krull

State Representative Peter Merideth gave TikTok a behind the scenes look at what's happening in the Missouri legislature.

Missouri Executes Leonard ‘Raheem’ Taylor for 2004 Quadruple Murder

By Monica Obradovic

Leonard "Raheem" Taylor.

Missouri Senate to Hear Extreme 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

By Monica Obradovic

A Missouri bill takes Florida's infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill a step further.

Hartmann: Exposing Josh Hawley's Fake Stock Ban

By Ray Hartmann

Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill to ban members of Congress or their spouses from buying, selling or holding stocks while serving, and he named it after Nancy Pelosi. But the bill was lipstick on a pig.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us