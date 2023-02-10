VIDEO: Bold Catalytic Converter Thief Strikes Outside Schnucks in Broad Daylight

In past months, catalytic converters have been stolen from the federal government
, from bakery trucks
and from a scrapyard that itself was buying converters
.
Now add to that list Schnucks parking lots in broad daylight.
Video posted to Facebook Tuesday shows a man in the parking lot at the Schnucks off Loughborough Avenue in Carondelet busy at work underneath a Jeep cutting off its converter in the middle of the day.
The thief, puffing on a cigarette, casually slides out from under the Jeep, converter in hand, and hops into a maroon SUV with Illinois plates.
The woman who posted the video to Facebook says that it was her Jeep the converter was stolen from. She says she was in the store less than five minutes. A concerned bystander took the video and gave it to her.
"And to top it all off, I had to wait in the parking lot for 2 1/2 hours for the police to show up so I could make a report," she wrote.
Last October insurance provider State Farm reported that claims for stolen converters had increased 400 percent nationwide since 2019.
Illinois was the state with the third most claims for stolen converters. Missouri was number 12 on the list, which was compiled based on total claims and not claims on a per-capita basis.
