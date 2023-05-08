Keep Cinco De Mayo Going with $5 Primo Taco Specials This Week

VIDEO: Cherokee Street Entrepreneur Says City Ignored Complaints About Shootings

Brittany Morris says she's been calling police and emailing officials for years about the bar next door. The bar owner says he's being scapegoated

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 12:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor

After this weekend's deadly shooting outside the Exotic Bar and Grill on Cherokee Street, a nearby business owner tells the RFT that she's been trying for years to alert elected leaders and the police to the violence that seems to regularly occur outside the bar.

Brittany Morris owns Love Goddess Healing Oasis, a spiritual healing center adjacent to Exotic, and she says that shootings outside the business next door are nothing new.

In the three years she's been in business, Morris estimates there have been about five or six shootings outside Exotic.

Morris says that she'd already complained several times to landlords, the area business district and the police about Exotic when on Friday, a little before 10 p.m., shots rang out again outside the bar.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting killed a man in his 20s and another man in his 40s. A 34-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were also injured.

At the time, a patron of Morris' store was taking part in a healing ceremony when both he and the woman administering the healing had to run for cover.


A bullet struck one of Morris' windows, which is now covered by a piece of plywood.

"This is the second time I'm going to have to replace it this year," Morris says. "I can't get any type of protection. I don't know who to call because I feel like I've been going through the right channels since 2021."

She shared multiple videos of the shootings with the RFT in hopes of raising awareness of the violence plaguing her block.

One of the videos, from November 2021, shows a group of men outside Exotic, walking with guns in plain sight. After milling about on Cherokee for a few moments, they open fire.


Morris says she promptly sent the video to her alderman, the Cherokee Business district, the owners of the building where Exotic is located, and to the SLMPD. She's also been diligent over the past two years about sending updates as well as photos or videos when there is a shooting, break-in or a fight outside the bar.

Morris says it's a shame that a store like hers has to contemplate hiring someone for security.

"Everybody tells me, you need to get a gun yourself. Why? I don't want one. For what? To shoot back? So then we're going to have a shooting war?" Morris says.

Arnaud Jones, who owns Bar Exotic, says that his business is being scapegoated.

"I feel sorry for the people that lost their lives," he says. “I'm praying for those families. But they weren't inside Exotic. It didn't happen inside. The shooter wasn't inside Exotic. So I don't know why they're blaming Exotic."

"You have someone banging on your door, saying they have a gunshot wound and you let them in and help and call EMS and now you're the crime scene," Jones says.

Jones says that DoorDash and other to-go orders are already 80 percent of his business, and he's seriously contemplating closing his business to dine-in service.

"I don't want to have to close my doors to the public. But the rate that it's going, because I'm getting blamed for everything that happens in the neighborhood, I don't want to have public entry," he says.

Both Morris and Jones do agree on one thing: The police are not as responsive as they should be.
click to enlarge Business owner Brittany Morris
Courtesy Brittany Morris
Business owner Brittany Morris
"They don't come," Jones says of the police. "I get sent to voicemail. They call back 45 minutes to an hour later. I'm sick and tired of it. If they pull the call sheets for [Exotic's address], 75 percent of it is I'm calling for help."

Morris says that when she calls 911, she's typically on hold for five to 15 minutes.

"Sometimes they never come or, by the time they drive by, everyone has scattered so they leave," Morris says. "No one ever comes to talk to me."
Related
St. Louis Police Release Photos of Cherokee Street Shooting Suspects

St. Louis Police Release Photos of Cherokee Street Shooting Suspects: It was the second shooting on Cherokee Street in just two days


Less than 24 hours after Friday night's shooting, there was another near Morris' shop, though this one happened a few blocks east, and resulted in two injuries.

Inside Love Goddess Healing Oasis, shoppers who had been browsing Morris' wares ducked for cover and dozens of people from the street rushed inside seeking shelter.

Morris said that the people who came running into her business ended up exiting through her store's back door to safety.

"I need bullet proof windows," she says. "I don't know what I want to do. I'm still trying to process."

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kim Gardner Is Enrolled in a Graduate Nursing Program Even as Staffers Abandon Ship

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner heads to court in April 2023.

Kim Gardner Resigns

By Ryan Krull

Kim Gardner in court.

EPA to Investigate ‘Acrid’ Odor in South St. Louis

By Monica Obradovic

Representative Cori Bush says her office had heard "numerous" complaints of odors from residents in seven south city neighborhoods, including Soulard.

Parson: Process to Replace Gardner to Begin 'Immediately'

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Also in News

Gender-Affirming Care Restrictions May Drive Families Out of Missouri

By Monica Obradovic

As Missouri rushes to pass anti-trans legislation, parents like Keely Kromat (right) and her daughter, Rowan McGrew (left), are left wondering what to do next.

Hey, Missouri: Leave Our Libraries Alone

By Liz Chiarello

Not all libraries are as gorgeous as St. Louis' Central Library, but they all induce a flood of wonderful memories in Liz Chiarello.

Sen. Mike Moon's Latest Bad Idea: He Wants to Make Abortion Murder

By Ryan Krull

Republican state Senator Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), shown here at an anti-abortion rally in St. Louis in 2021.

Jackson Mahomes Arrested for Alleged Sexual Battery

By Monica Obradovic

Jackson Mahomes Arrested for Alleged Sexual Battery
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us