Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

VIDEO: Chicago Cubs Fans Brawl While Cardinals Win

One fan falls down 6 rows of bleachers after getting kicked in stomach

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 4:16 pm


A group of Cubs fans, perhaps driven to anger by their teams staggering loss to the Cardinals, got into a brawl in the bleachers of Wrigley field last night.

The fight happened during the second game of a double header in Chicago. The Cubs won the first game 2-0 but the Cards returned the favor and then some in the second, blowing out the Cubs 13-3.

The brawl broke out in the eighth inning of the second game when the Red Birds were up 7-3.

Video of the incident shows the fight already in progress with a handful of fans and a Wrigley attendant trying to keep two people apart. There's a lot of limbs and shaky camera work, though, making it hard to know exactly what's going on.

The Jackass-esque highlight of the video is when a Cubs fan wearing the jersey of number 44 first baseman Anthony Rizzo takes a kick to the stomach and somersaults backward down about half a dozen rows of bleachers. As he tumbles, he passes by another man holding a stack of empty cups at least two feet tall, which in Chicago parlance is known as a cup snake.

Despite the nasty fall, number 44 is back up on his feet quickly, even seeming to smile through the ordeal.

When the camera pans back up, a man in a 2016 World Series Championship Cubs jersey is being restrained by man wearing a jersey for former Cubs pitcher Willson Contreras, number 40.

"He fucking hit me. He fucking hit me," the world champ guy screams.

Act II of the 57-second clips begins with a Cubs fan in a novelty "Mai Tai Guy" jersey, number 0, doing his best to act as an envoy between number 44 who took the spill down the bleachers and world champ fellow, still being held back and bleeding slightly from small gash above his left eye.

The man's "Mai Tai Guy" twitter profile indicates he frequents those bleachers, and he is adroitly acting as their ad-hoc sheriff.

The true highlight comes at the 42 second mark when someone chants in the familiar Busch stadium cadence, "Let's go Cardinals!"

TMZ reported that there was only one arrest at Wrigley that night, and it was unrelated to the brawl in the bleachers.

The RFT reached out to the Mai Tai Guy.

When asked what caused the brawl, Mai Tai Guy says, "The Cubs low in the standings and tickets being cheap contribute to the debauchery."

He adds, "What started the fight was a spilled cup snake and two guys jawing at each other about it before throwing punches."

Moral of the story: Take care with the cup snakes.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Record Number of Missouri School Districts Switched to 4-Day Week

By Benjamin Simon

Nearly 25 percent of districts in Missouri have switched to 4-day school weeks.

Resist STL Infiltrates Anti-Abortion Fundraiser, Crashes Stage in Booty Shorts

By Daniel Hill

After protesting an anti-abortion group, Resist STL gathered for a group photo.

John Collins-Muhammad Pleads Guilty in Bribery Scheme

By Monica Obradovic

John Collins-Muhammad (center) leaves the federal court building after a hearing in June.

St. Louis Man Harasses Dierbergs Shoppers, Bites Cop, Gets Arrested

By Ryan Krull

Julius Butler faces three assault charges stemming from an incident at the Brentwood Dierbergs.

Also in News

Record Number of Missouri School Districts Switched to 4-Day Week

By Benjamin Simon

Nearly 25 percent of districts in Missouri have switched to 4-day school weeks.

Missouri Boarding Schools Accused of Physical and Sexual Abuse

By Clara Bates

St. Louis Attorney Joseph Neill is accused of sexually abusing a client.

‘I’m Not Worth Your Gucci?’ Missouri Preacher Asks in Viral Sermon

By Benjamin Simon

Rev. Carlton Funderburke apologizes after berating his congregation for not getting him a watch.

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

By Matt Ankney

Hawn State Park is under threat from a proposed nearby silica mine.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us