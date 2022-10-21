VIDEO: Illinois Drive-In Sets Record for Most Dogs at Movie Screening

The Litchfield Skyview Drive-In Theatre welcomed 199 dogs this weekend

By on Fri, Oct 21, 2022 at 6:50 am

click to enlarge A brown and white dog sits on grass at the Litchfield Skyview Drive-In Theatre
VIA MOBIL1
There were 199 dogs at a screening in Illinois this weekend.

There’s a new record for most dogs at a movie screening — and it took place in nearby Litchfield, Illinois.

On Saturday, the Litchfield Skyview Drive-In, about 45 minutes from St. Louis, welcomed 199 dogs at its showing of A Dog’s Way Home. It trampled the previous record of 120 dogs in attendance, set in 2019 in São Paulo, Brazil, at a screening of Pets 2.
Mike Mercotte, an adjudicator with the Guinness World Records, was present to verify the results. All of the dogs had to be at least one year of age and they had to watch the movie for at least 10 minutes.

The evening also featured $50 pet store gift cards, dog portraits and dog DNA tests.

The record-breaking ceremony was set in conjunction with Mobil 1’s Keep Route 66 Kickin' campaign, an effort to recognize Route 66 and honor its local businesses. It also hopes to have the famous 2,448-mile highway designated a National Historic Trail.

“Mobil 1’s whole concept and whole point is to keep everybody moving on 66,” Pastrovich told RFT last week, “and getting people to stop at those attractions and spend that time on road trips and enjoying that kind of life again. … Hopefully, we’ll both help 66 stay alive a lot longer.”
Related
A fluffy, blond dog hangs its head out a car window.

Metro East Theater Aims to Break Record for Most Dogs at a Screening: The Litchfield Skyview Drive-In is asking for your dogs on October 15

