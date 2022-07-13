Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

VIDEO: Josh Hawley Verbally Spanked On Live TV By Law Professor

A law professor called Josh Hawley out on his transphobic remarks during a Senate hearing

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 7:02 am


A law professor took Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) to task yesterday, and the nation got to watch through the wonders of C-SPAN.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on legal concerns in a post-Roe America, University of California, Berkeley Law Professor Khiara Bridges promptly pulled a “Not today, Satan” moment with Hawley.

Throughout her testimony, Bridges used trans-inclusive terminology when discussing the legal impacts of the overturn of Roe v. Wade and highlighted how the decision would impact Blacks and “people with a capacity for pregnancy." Hawley was apparently confused at this phrase.

“Professor Bridges, you’ve said several times, you’ve used the phrase, I want to make sure I understand what you mean by it, you’ve referred to ‘people with a capacity for pregnancy,’” Hawley said in the clip. “Would that be women?”

“Many women, cis women, have the capacity for pregnancy,” Bridges replied. “Many cis women do not have the capacity for pregnancy. There are also trans men who are capable of pregnancy as well as non-binary people who are capable of pregnancy.”

And Hawley kept at it, refusing to let a single moment pass without being a total embarrassment to the state of Missouri.

“So this isn’t really a women’s rights issue?" he asked. Bridges said it should be recognized that abortion access affects women, while also recognizing that it impacts other groups.

“Those things are not mutually exclusive, Senator Hawley,” she said.

Hawley then asked what abortion rights are about if they’re not about women, and this is where someone should’ve handed Bridges a mic to drop by the end of the clip.

She started by telling Hawley his line of questioning was transphobic and by erasing trans and nonbinary folk from the discussion, it opens up them up to violence. Hawley, a man who raised his fist in solidarity at the January 6 insurrectionists, immediately takes offense that someone would ever say he would encourage violence.

Hawley tried to interrupt Bridges as she spoke, but Bridges was able to ask him a question: Do you believe that men can get pregnant?

When Hawley answered in the negative, she pointed out that he was pretending trans men do not exist.

Clearly enamored with the sound of his own voice, Hawley asked if this is how Bridges runs her classroom. (As a side note, one of Bridges' students Tweeted after this video went viral to say that her class is one of the "most highly sought after.")

“Oh, we have a good time in my classroom, you should join,” Bridges says. “You might learn a lot.”

We can only hope Hawley takes Bridges up on her offer.

Tags:

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

Trending

Granite City School District Distances Itself from Student-Teacher Affair Memoir

By Ryan Krull

A former Granite-City school teacher has released a memoir about an affair he had with on of his students.

Hartmann: Missouri Democrats Are Their Own Worst Enemy

By Ray Hartmann

Trudy Busch Valentine and Lucas Kunce are the leading democratic candidates running to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate. Their approaches to campaigning have been radically different.

First Probable Case Of Monkeypox Reported in St. Louis

By Jenna Jones

St. Louis has its first probable case of monkeypox.

Hartmann: Greater St. Louis Inc Needs To Ditch Its Real Estate Side Hustle

By Ray Hartmann

Jason Hall is the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc. and oversees Arch to Park Equity Fund LLC.

Also in News

First Probable Case Of Monkeypox Reported in St. Louis

By Jenna Jones

St. Louis has its first probable case of monkeypox.

Residents Campaign To Clean Up St. Louis Motel

By Benjamin Simon

Alderman Brandon Bosley went door-to-door on Saturday morning, speaking with residents about an upcoming nuisance hearing regarding the Grand Motel.

Post-Roe, St. Louis Doulas Fight to Support Communities of Color

By Olivia Poolos

LaKisha Redditt is the Chair of the St. Louis Doula Project.

Granite City School District Distances Itself from Student-Teacher Affair Memoir

By Ryan Krull

A former Granite-City school teacher has released a memoir about an affair he had with on of his students.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us