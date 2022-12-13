VIDEO: Kia Stolen While Being Repaired After an Attempted Theft

The unlucky car was stolen from a dealership lot in south county

By on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 11:12 am

click to enlarge Still from surveillance video released by St. Louis County Police Department.
St. Louis County Police Department
Still from surveillance video released by St. Louis County Police Department.

A Kia Sorento damaged by would-be thieves was stolen from the lot of a south county dealership.

Yesterday, police in St. Louis County released surveillance video of the alleged October 2 theft from Suntrup Kia on South Lindbergh in hopes that the public can identify the suspect.

A man in jean shorts and a white shirt walks through the lot before approaching the red Kia Sorento. He then gets in and drives off.

The Sorento, which had a plastic film covering its driver-side window, was at the dealership having its steering column repaired after it was damaged in an attempted theft.


Police say that the suspect worked with another unidentified suspect in the theft and are asking anyone with information about the suspect seen in the surveillance video to contact law enforcement.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hazelwood Central Football Field Could Have Radioactive Contamination

By Mike Fitzgerald

Contaminated soil from Jana Elementary School was used to level the football field at Hazelwood Central.

Hazelwood Schools Want All Properties Tested for Radioactive Contamination

By Mike Fitzgerald

After reports came out saying soil from Jana Elementary School was used to level the football field at Hazelwood Central, which could have caused radioactive contamination, Hazelwood is not advocating all properties are tested.

'They're Not Recycling': St. Louisans See Blue Bins Dumped as Trash

By Benjamin Simon

The words "Please Recycle" are spray painted above a brown dumpster that reads "Trash Only."

Thieves Leave Fenton's Friar Tuck with Warm Beer

By Ryan Krull

Friar Tuck Beverage in Fenton

Also in News

Hartmann: Vicky Hartzler's Crying Shame

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri Representative Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, on the floor of the U.S. House crying over gay marriage.

VIDEO: Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler Hate Cries Over Gay Marriage

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler speaking on the House floor.

Amber McLaughlin Is Next on Missouri's Execution List

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin was found guilty of murdering an ex-girlfriend.

Drugs for Lethal Injection Are Hard to Come By, But Missouri Persists

By Kathy Gilsinan

Drugs for Lethal Injection Are Hard to Come By, But Missouri Persists
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us