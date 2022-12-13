VIDEO: Kia Stolen While Being Repaired After an Attempted Theft

click to enlarge St. Louis County Police Department Still from surveillance video released by St. Louis County Police Department.

A Kia Sorento damaged by would-be thieves was stolen from the lot of a south county dealership.Yesterday, police in St. Louis County released surveillance video of the alleged October 2 theft from Suntrup Kia on South Lindbergh in hopes that the public can identify the suspect.A man in jean shorts and a white shirt walks through the lot before approaching the red Kia Sorento. He then gets in and drives off.The Sorento, which had a plastic film covering its driver-side window, was at the dealership having its steering column repaired after it was damaged in an attempted theft.Police say that the suspect worked with another unidentified suspect in the theft and are asking anyone with information about the suspect seen in the surveillance video to contact law enforcement.