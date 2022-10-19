VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up

International Space Station camera captures an "exceptionally clear" view of the Lou

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 9:56 am

click to enlarge Screen capture of the St. Louis region from the International Space Station.
ISSAboveYou Twitter Account
Screen capture of the St. Louis region from the International Space Station.

Yesterday afternoon, the International Space Station passed over St. Louis as it orbited the earth.

There seemed to not be a cloud in the sky, providing what the @ISSAboveYou Twitter account called an "exceptionally clear view" of the metro area from 260 miles above.

Fortunately, the space station had a camera rolling. Check out the video below.

For perspective, if you left St. Louis and started driving northeast for 260 miles, you'd end up in Joliet, Illinois, in the greater Chicago metropolitan area.  That's how far away the photograph is from.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
