VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up

Yesterday afternoon, the International Space Station passed over St. Louis as it orbited the earth.
There seemed to not be a cloud in the sky, providing what the @ISSAboveYou Twitter account called an "exceptionally clear view" of the metro area from 260 miles above.
Fortunately, the space station had a camera rolling. Check out the video below.
For perspective, if you left St. Louis and started driving northeast for 260 miles, you'd end up in Joliet, Illinois, in the greater Chicago metropolitan area. That's how far away the photograph is from.
Good afternoon, City of St. Louis MO. This is you at 2:09pm CDT captured live from the @Space_Station 260 miles above. What an exceptionally clear view!@NWSStLouis @STLCityGov@kmov @FOX2now @ksdknews— ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) October 18, 2022
Oct 18, 2022 pic.twitter.com/z6EwPZHnhP
