Video Shows 2nd Confrontation Between 2 Missouri GOP Officials

A second video has emerged of the dust-up that occurred Friday night at a Perry County GOP event between Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and state Senator Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg).

This video shows Hoskins and Ashcroft outside the event, after an initial confrontation inside in which Hoskins called Ashcroft a "chickenshit" a half-dozen times. Hoskins had previously told the RFT that Ashcroft “barked off” to his wife, but during the initial heat exchange, Ashcroft retorted that whatever he uttered to Hoskins' wife, he said because Hoskins' wife "was just looking at him and I just responded."

After about a minute, the video shows Hoskins walking away. However the mano a mano appears to have moved outside the venue.

According to a source familiar with the rumble of words, the second confrontation went down because Hoskins threatened to approach Ashcroft's wife in a similar manner as Hoskins believed Ashcroft approached his (which is to say, some manner of barking).

Hoskins said he would do this if Ashcroft did not immediately apologize to Hoskins’ better half.

Ashcroft refused, leading Hoskins to again start calling the gubernatorial candidate a "chickenshit" and a "coward."

“To lip off to my wife, that’s uncalled for,” Hoskins says in a video that captures the second conversation, this one outside the venue. “And when I asked you why, ‘Was she looking?’ Yes, she walked right by, she looked at you. Yes, I would have looked at you, too.”

(To be fair, Jay can turn heads.)

At one point, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, Paul Berry III, briefly starts to step in between the two men. But before things can escalate too far, Hoskins again tells Ashcroft to apologize to his wife and then walks away.

In a statement to the RFT this past weekend, Hoskins told the RFT: "I won’t tolerate another man putting his finger in my wife’s face and bark off to her because 'she looked at him.' If you have a problem with me, don’t be a coward and take it out on my wife. Be a man and take it up with me."

The Ashcroft campaign told us in their own statement that, "What Hoskins is claiming never happened. Campaigns are stressful and emotions can run high. Secretary Ashcroft holds no grudge toward Sen. Hoskins."

Finally, in a statement to the RFT, Berry defends his intervention.

“I guarantee that not a single person at the Perry County event would say I got physical with Denny or anybody else, that’s absolutely ridiculous,” states Berry. “Denny and his wife are my sincere friends, just as Jay and Katie [Ashcroft] are my dear friends. Me approaching Denny was out of pure love and I felt comfortable talking to him because of my relationship with both Denny and his wife. Anybody who sensationalizes our interaction is both dishonest and has a shady political agenda, leave me the hell out of it!”