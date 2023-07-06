VIDEO: St. Louis Confirmed Wild as Illegal Fireworks Light Up Downtown

The videos capture fairly big explosives being lit on July 4

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 10:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
A set of videos posted to Twitter yesterday show a sample of just some of the many illegal fireworks and other minor explosives being lit in the streets of downtown on the night of July 4.

The videos show young people dancing and having fun, but they also capture fairly big explosives being lit right in the middle of city streets and scaring the bejeezus out of some witnesses.

There have been some high-profile shootings downtown in recent times, and many residents are on edge, so Kiener Plaza sounding like the fall of Fallujah is not a welcome scene.

Landing on an opinion about this situation can be a difficult balance for many St. Louisans to find because who among us hasn’t pointed incendiary devices at our friends? But also, damn, downtown needs to get it together. But also also, if the people featured in the videos were middle aged white dudes shooting off fireworks after a big Blues win, these scenes would be downright encouraged.

What everybody seems to agree on, though, is that the vibe is off downtown. Lately, visitors are saying it feels dangerous in a way that it hasn’t always felt dangerous. Some blame it on a lack of proper policing in the area, but it seems obvious that the bigger issue is the proliferation of guns in the streets.

When guns are easier to get, everybody gets more. Even the bad guys. Until Missouri adopts common sense gun laws, it seems like we’re just doomed to get even more bad news. File that away in your mind to reflect on the next time you're in the voting booth.

Related
The office building on Washington Avenue near North 14th Street.

Mass Teen Shooting in Downtown St. Louis Took Place in an Office Building: Police are trying to find out how an office space came to host a party that left one dead and 10 more injured


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Erin Hawley's Supreme Court Win Rooted in Falsehood, Critics Say

By Ryan Krull

Erin Hawley's Supreme Court Win Rooted in Falsehood, Critics Say

St. Louis Aims to Slash Greenhouse Gas Emissions — But It Won't Be Easy

By Sylvester Brown

St. Louis' building standards now decree that all commercial and multifamily buildings 50,000 square feet or more must achieve certain energy performance goals — or face the possibility of large fines or even closure.

What I've Learned Being ‘Car-Light’ in St. Louis for 6 Months

By Anne Schweitzer

These days, Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer takes the bus or a bike to work.

Judge Limits Biden Administration Contact With Social Media Platforms

By Jason Hancock

Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit when he was still attorney general and celebrated the outcome on Twitter.

Also in News

Missouri Town Hosts Multi-Day Fundraiser for Jan. 6 Insurrectionists, Of Course

By Rosalind Early

Uncle Sam is tired of Missouri's shit.

Judge Limits Biden Administration Contact With Social Media Platforms

By Jason Hancock

Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit when he was still attorney general and celebrated the outcome on Twitter.

St. Louis City SC Shuts Out Colorado Rapids Thanks to Early Goals

By Julian Trejo

Tim Parker

Marcellus Williams Again Faces Execution as Gov. Parson Lifts Stay

By Sarah Fenske

Marcellus Williams awaits his fate at the Potosi Correctional Center.
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us