RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

VIDEO: St. Louis Corrections Officers Mace Confined Detainees

"I'm just going to spray him right in his fucking face," a corrections officer said. "He ain't even gonna see it coming."

By on Fri, Jul 28, 2023 at 1:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Screengrab of video released by Arch City Defenders.
Arch City Defenders
Screengrab of video released by Arch City Defenders.
Newly released security video taken at the St. Louis city jail shows multiple instances of what  critics say is the wanton use of mace on numerous detainees in the facility.

In one instance shown on video, a detainee is seated at a bench in a common area, his head in his hand, when six corrections officers enter, two of whom immediately deploy mace.

In another instance from the video, a corrections officer approaches a cell door and motions for it to be unlocked. The officer opens the door, sprays mace inside for about four seconds, shuts the door and then walks off.

Yet another video captures one corrections officer boasting to another: "I'm just going to spray him right in his fucking face. He ain't even gonna see it coming."

The videos were included as part of court filing yesterday in an ongoing class action lawsuit being brought by past and current detainees of the City Justice Center who allege they were excessively maced as well as deprived of access to water. The videos have been made publicly available by the Arch City Defenders and Rights Behind Bars, both of whom are among the legal entities representing the current and former detainees. Specific allegations in the suit include that corrections staff spray detainees in confined areas, "leaving them to ‘marinate’ in the burning air."

The suit names the City of St. Louis and several specific corrections officers as defendants.

According to the Arch City Defenders, it is not uncommon for chemical agents to be used on detainees in the city jail who are "trapped in their cells, visiting rooms or otherwise restrained who present no physical threat." The videos made publicly available, they say, represent only a handful of at least 250 instances of officers in the jail deploying chemical agents on detainees who are "passively resistant." They say there are also dozens of documented instances of officers using "riot-sized" cans of chemical agents intended for use on crowds.

In addition to the released material, Arch City Defenders allege that the city has deleted 80 percent of the video requested as part of the lawsuit. "While the evidence presented is expansive, the full extent of abuse at the jail is still unclear," the organization said in a press release.

“This trove of documents and videos further prove what has already become evident over the years: CJC correctional officers are weaponizing chemical agents and other torture tactics in retaliation, for punitive reasons, or just because they can as an exercise of power,” said attorney Shubra Ohri in a statement. Ohri is an attorney with the MacArthur Justice Center and is one of the lawyers representing the detainees.

Ohri goes on to accuse the City of St. Louis of sanctioning the conduct by attempting to hide and cover it up.

The issue of oversight at the city jail has been contention as of late. In May, former FBI agent Matthew Brummund resigned as the head of the Division of Civilian Oversight, an umbrella agency created in August by Mayor Tishaura Jones that houses both the Detention Facility Oversight Board and the police Civilian Oversight Board.  Brummund said that his reason for leaving was because the City Counselor's Office was blocking the very oversight work the entity was tasked with completing. 

In June, the remaining members of the Detention Facility Oversight Board wrote a letter to Jones calling for the resignation of the head of city corrections Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah.

This is a developing story and we will update the post as we learn more.
Related
The board tasked with investigating police misconduct has not met in almost a year.

Civilian Oversight Board Overseeing St. Louis Police Fails to Meet: The former FBI agent hired to lead the effort blames City Counselor Sheena Hamilton for stalled progress


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Dr. Sonny Saggar Arrested on Health Care Fraud Charges

By Ryan Krull

Sonny Saggar photo from 24/7 Healthcare website.

We Love St. Louis City, Until It's Time to Live Here

By G.F. Fuller

Our city is something to be proud of, so why do so many of us live in the county?

Larry Rice’s New Life Evangelistic Center Cannot Reopen, Appeals Board Says

By Monica Obradovic

Larry Rice.

Branson Determined to Become More Boring, Passes Drag Show Limits

By Monica Obradovic

Branson, Missourah.

Also in News

Elderly Missouri Bank Robber Believed to Be Dead

By Ryan Krull

Bonnie Gooch's booking photo from Pleasant Hill Police Department.

Branson Determined to Become More Boring, Passes Drag Show Limits

By Monica Obradovic

Branson, Missourah.

3 St. Louis Juveniles Charged with Throwing Urine

By Ryan Krull

The Juvenile Detention Center on Enright Avenue.

Appeals Court Halts Missouri Execution of Johnny Johnson

By Sarah Fenske

Missouri has executed four people in the last eight months.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us