VIDEO: St. Louis Street Sign and Light Pole Take an L Against Semi Truck

Video posted to social media this week shows a Lemp Avenue street sign and stoplight taking a serious L in a battle against a tractor-trailer
.
The Facebook video posted by Mario McKinney shows an orange Schneider tractor-trailer merging onto what appears to be Highway 55, hauling some atypical cargo.
Atop the truck's trailer is the green Lemp Avenue street sign, as well as the stop light attached to it and the entire pole that ought to be securing it all to the ground.
Let this be a lesson to us all: When a Schneider truck has somewhere to be, it gets there god damnit.
"Doesn't even know he's dragging the light pole," the person behind the camera says. "Wow."
It's difficult to tell from the video if the truck is headed north or south. Hopefully the cargo winds up in a city with a Lemp Avenue, where the sign and light pole can be put to good use.
