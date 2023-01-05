VIDEO: St. Louis Visitor Has Meltdown on TikTok Over Gunshots

She got locked out of her Airbnb and had to face the streets

By on Thu, Jan 5, 2023 at 10:36 am



It’s weird what we St. Louisans will laugh at. Just this morning, a recent TikTok clip documenting a visit to St. Louis had locals rolling. For some reason when a visitor is shown sobbing and cowering in terror over our crime issues, we think it’s just hilarious! Yes, we need therapy.

The clip shows TikTok user @k8lyn.young02 having a meltdown on what appears to be a front porch in the city over some recent gunshots.

The text on the video reads:

“POV: you are in St. Louis locked out of your Airbnb and hear numerous gun shots nearby and your boyfriend thinks it is funny”

Her boyfriend (who is standing out in the open) seems to be excitedly narrating the event on his own phone and is recorded saying, “It’s like every two seconds you just hear a fucking drive by, you just hear [mimics squealing tires] and then pow-pow-pow!’”

Meanwhile, poor k8lyn is shown folded up on the front door step, tears and snot streaming down her face and her shaking voice is saying, “Get over here! ... This isn’t funny! Why are you making this funny?!”

But judging by the caption on the video, these two made it out safely and their relationship survived, too:

“In the moment this was not funny at all…but now it is #stlouis #gunshots #skrrr #bahbahbah #dramatic”

The comments were turned off on TikTok, but a Twitter repost of the video had locals guessing the location of the Airbnb, with the most likely guess (based on the architecture shown in the video) being near South Grand Boulevard and Bates Street.

St. Louis, man. It will leave an impression on you.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Jaime Lees
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Patrico Is Off The Rizzuto Show After Allegations of Inappropriate DMs

By Benjamin Simon

Tony Patrico, known on the air as "Patrico," was part of The Rizzuto Show for nine years.

Bold Prediction: Kia Boyz Supplanted by Female Rivals, HyunDamez

By Ryan Krull

A Hyundai Sonata sits abandoned after being crashed into a tree in St. Louis city.

Missouri Executes Amber McLaughlin, 49, for 2003 Slaying

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin, 49, was executed by the state of Missouri on January 3, 2023.

Data Shows Missouri Schools Turning to Seclusion and Restraint

By Mike Fitzgerald

A Missouri nonprofit used new state data to create this interactive map, which allows parents to see how their school district's use of restraint and isolation compares with others in the state.

Also in News

Data Shows Missouri Schools Turning to Seclusion and Restraint

By Mike Fitzgerald

A Missouri nonprofit used new state data to create this interactive map, which allows parents to see how their school district's use of restraint and isolation compares with others in the state.

Hartmann: The We-Can't-Trust-Ourselves Movement

By Ray Hartmann

The Missouri GOP is trying to make passing statewide initiatives by simple majority a thing of the past.

Missouri Executes Amber McLaughlin, 49, for 2003 Slaying

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin, 49, was executed by the state of Missouri on January 3, 2023.

Hartmann: Take Our 2022 News Quiz

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens memorable 2022 campaign ad.
More

Digital Issue

January 4, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us