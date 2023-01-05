VIDEO: St. Louis Visitor Has Meltdown on TikTok Over Gunshots

I am so sorry to her but LOL pic.twitter.com/Uiewaae04A— e (@mothsore) January 4, 2023
It’s weird what we St. Louisans will laugh at. Just this morning, a recent TikTok clip documenting a visit to St. Louis had locals rolling. For some reason when a visitor is shown sobbing and cowering in terror over our crime issues, we think it’s just hilarious! Yes, we need therapy.
The clip shows TikTok user @k8lyn.young02 having a meltdown on what appears to be a front porch in the city over some recent gunshots.
The text on the video reads:
“POV: you are in St. Louis locked out of your Airbnb and hear numerous gun shots nearby and your boyfriend thinks it is funny”
Her boyfriend (who is standing out in the open) seems to be excitedly narrating the event on his own phone and is recorded saying, “It’s like every two seconds you just hear a fucking drive by, you just hear [mimics squealing tires] and then pow-pow-pow!’”
Meanwhile, poor k8lyn is shown folded up on the front door step, tears and snot streaming down her face and her shaking voice is saying, “Get over here! ... This isn’t funny! Why are you making this funny?!”
But judging by the caption on the video, these two made it out safely and their relationship survived, too:
“In the moment this was not funny at all…but now it is #stlouis #gunshots #skrrr #bahbahbah #dramatic”
The comments were turned off on TikTok, but a Twitter repost of the video had locals guessing the location of the Airbnb, with the most likely guess (based on the architecture shown in the video) being near South Grand Boulevard and Bates Street.
St. Louis, man. It will leave an impression on you.
