VIDEO: Viral Clip Shows Truck Aggressively Plowing Into Car on St. Louis Highway

The truck then grinds the car against the median barrier wall before leaving

By on Sat, Oct 29, 2022 at 2:23 pm



A video is going viral on Facebook in which a truck slams into a car on St. Louis’ I-270 near the Ladue Road exit in Creve Coeur.

Shared by Facebook user Ibro Enzo Suljic, the video shows a dark truck appearing to ram purposefully into a small car when the car tries to overtake the truck on the highway. The truck then grinds the car against the median barrier wall before taking back off down the road.

The 10-second clip is captioned “It’s always gotta be somebody in a truck” and the video has close to 9,000 reshares and 2,500 comments, with many commenters being local and having something to say about truck drivers and the area.

Recent reshares include comments like:
  • “270 be like the wild west”
  • “the truck drivers here be sooo aggressive”
  • “what was the point”
  • “Wooow that mf knew he had insurance”
  • “There is no way that shit was that deep”
  • “man i would’ve let off so many shots”
  • “It's always a motherfucker in a truck on 270.”
We’ve reached out to the person who posted the viral clip for more context and will update if we hear back.

More

