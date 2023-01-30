Wild Accident on Slippery St. Louis Highway Caused 30-Car Pileup Last Night

An eyewitness said the scene was a “disaster”

By on Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 11:40 am

There was chaos on St. Louis highways last night when the roads went from wet to icy. Slippery streets caused multiple accidents across the area with one of the biggest pileups happening on Highway 64 near 270.

People on the scene reported an 18-wheeler jackknifed in the middle of the highway with a whole line of multi-car crashes behind it.

The accident happened on 64 near the Mason Road exit, and a photo of part of the pileup was posted online by Twitter user Jeff Jones (@jmjones), who was involved in the collision.

Jones called the accident a “disaster” and said that emergency medical technicians on the scene told him that there were 30 vehicles involved in the crash.


Road conditions across the state continue to be an issue today. Maps from Missouri Department of Transportation show that the highways in the southern part of the state were hit the hardest. Here in St. Louis, our highways are categorized as just “partially covered” but sections of highway near Cape Girardeau and Branson are described as “covered.”

To find out the latest on road conditions near you, visit MoDOT.org or download their handy app at the iPhone App Store or Google Play.

UPDATE 4:04 p.m.: Reader Eric Gooden sent in this picture he took from the outer road of the jackknifed truck at about 6:30 p.m. yesterday:

click to enlarge Wild Accident on Slippery St. Louis Highway Caused 30-Car Pileup Last Night


