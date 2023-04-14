CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

VIDEO: Woman Says Angry Driver 'Pinned' Her After Battlehawks Game

The woman claims a driver rammed her against another car after she tried to help a friend navigate post-game traffic

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 10:36 am

A woman claims a driver pinned her between two cars out of spite after a Battlehawks game in St. Louis last month. 

Twitter user TizzyEnt described the incident and shared footage of it in a now-viral video. In the video, an unnamed woman claimed a driver rammed her once and later pinned her between his vehicle and the vehicle in front of him. 

TizzyEnt said the incident happened March 12 at the Dome at America’s Center. He said the woman and her friend were parked in a disabled parking spot. She was standing outside of the vehicle to help her friend back out of the spot in stalled post-game traffic. 

“I’m letting a handicapped person out of their parking spot, and he decides to be a dickhead,” the woman said in the video, zooming in on the driver who then waves.

A passenger in the man’s vehicle later exited the car. Footage shows him arguing with bystanders as other vehicles honk. 

The driver of the car in front of the pinned woman eventually noticed what was going on and moved forward to unpin her, she said. 

TizzyEnt said the woman filed a police report. We reached out to St. Louis Metropolitan Police about this incident and will update this story if we receive any more information.

In the meantime, internet sleuths are looking for the identity of the allegedly aggressive driver and his passenger. 

Their vehicle had Illinois plates.

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
