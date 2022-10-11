VIDEO: Woman Steals and Crashes Cop Car in Front of 2 Cops

The eye-catching video shows a tree doing what local police cannot seem to accomplish: stopping car theft

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 1:10 pm


A St. Louis-area woman darted away from police, stole a cop car and crashed it into a tree on Sunday afternoon.

A video of the incident, posted on Twitter by @EssBeeSaid, has gone viral, with nearly 1.5 million views, 45,000 likes and 4,000 retweets.

Around 1 p.m. on October 9, North County Police Cooperative officers responded to a report of a woman dealing with possible mental-health issues and substance abuse, according to KSDK. She was reportedly following people throughout the neighborhood.

The video shows the cops talking with the woman on a quiet street in north St. Louis County. Then, she suddenly starts running up the street.

“What the hell,” someone says.

“She's on water,” another person says. Water is a reference to a cigarette or joint dipped in PCP.

The woman circles around the cop car and hops inside. The cops try to pull her out of the car but she drives up the street.

“Oh shit!” someone yells in the background. “Oh shit! She took y’all- Oh shit! Oh shit! Oh damn! Oh shiiii! Oh damn!”

The cops pulled the woman out of the car, but the vehicle kept rolling down the street. It slammed into a tree.

North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin told KSDK that the woman will be charged with stealing a motor vehicle and first-degree property damage. She is currently in a local hospital.

