VIDEO: Woman Who Shot at St. Louis Students Is Out on Bond

click to enlarge Courtesy SLMPD Cierra Wealleans booking photo.

Video obtained by the RFT appears to show a 20-year-old woman opening fire on two Confluence Preparatory Academy students last December. That woman, Cierra Wealleans, was charged with assault and armed criminal action that month and has remained free on bond despite violating the terms of her bond twice in December and eight times in January.

The alleged shooting occurred December 6, 2022, as the Downtown West charter school was being dismissed. A probable cause statement from St. Louis police says that Cierra Wealleans got into an argument with two students on the 15th Street sidewalk near several school buses.

The surveillance video of the incident is shot from a distance, but shows a woman with her hand in her jacket standing on the sidewalk in front of a white car. She draws the attention of an adult who positions himself between the woman and the students. Another individual wearing a jacket and tie, who according to the probable cause statement is the school principal, acts as a buffer between the woman and other bystanders.



The two of them move onto 15th Street, at which point the woman pulls a gun out of her jacket and begins firing. Everyone in the area runs and ducks for cover.

The shooter is quickly tackled by the school principal and a security guard. The school buses leave the scene as quickly as they can.

A person on one of those buses captured a video of the security guard and the principal tackling the shooter to the ground. The video shows an ammo magazine laying on the sidewalk next to her as she is being subdued.

The police probable cause statement says that Wealleans dropped the gun as she was being tackled, causing it to fire again. A bullet grazed Wealleans' hand.

Wealleans was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

On December 8, Judge Madeline O. Connolly ordered Wealleans to be held with no bond.

But a week later, Wealleans was released on GPS monitoring and house arrest by Judge Clinton Robert Wright. Records from the Circuit Attorney’s Office indicate that the prosecutor's office took the position Wealleans ought to have no bond and remain in jail. Nonetheless, she was released to wait for her court date on February 2, about six weeks later.

During those six weeks, Total Court Services, which operates the GPS monitors, alerted the court ten times that Wealleans had violated her GPS tracking throughout December and January.

A January 27 notification from Total Court Services says, "Dear Judge: The service of this client's device has been disconnected...due to having a GPS strap tamper for 3 days."

A "strap tamper" refers to an individual with the tracking device attempting to remove it.

The February 2 hearing was rescheduled until February 7, at which point a grand jury indicted Wealleans and her case was sent to a different judge's courtroom.

On February 7, Judge Michael Stelzer ordered Wealleans to remain free on GPS monitoring despite the numerous violations throughout January.

On Monday, prosecutor Andrew Russek filed a motion requesting Wealleans' bond be revoked, citing the monitoring violations.

This was at least the third time Wealleans' bond status came before a judge.

Yesterday, Judge Rochelle Woodiest ordered that Wealleans immediately report to Total Court Services to have her GPS monitor re-installed. The judge scheduled a bond hearing in two weeks, on March 9, but Wealleans remains free on bond in the meantime.

Details of Wealleans' case are seeing scrutiny thanks to the dispute between Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and the 22nd Circuit Court in St. Louis regarding who was responsible for 21-year-old Daniel Riley being free on bond when he caused a car crash that resulted in a teenager visiting from out of town to lose both her legs.

At the heart of the contention is whether prosecutors made an oral motion for Riley to remain out of jail on bond. Riley had racked up dozens of GPS monitoring violations, and Gardner’s office says they asked for bond to be revoked — but the lack of a written motion to revoke has led critics to question the assertion. (Riley’s former defense attorney has stated that Gardner’s office sought orally to revoke the bond at least once.) The controversy has demonstrated how difficult it can be to determine from court records how issues of bond are determined in hearings.

On Monday, it appeared as though the Riley case has altered how prosecutors carry out their business in court. In the courtroom of Judge Bryan Hettenbach, someone made a remark about how parties with business before the court were now "documenting everything.” In reply, the judge quipped that he had "stacks of paperwork the state has filed about many things." He added, "It's a new day in the 22nd Circuit."