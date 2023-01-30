Virginia-Based Josh Hawley Fumbles His Super Bowl Bet

Virginia-based Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, like a lot of coastal elites, struggles with the finer points of Midwestern geography.
In the lead up to yesterday's Kansas City Chiefs win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Hawley did one of those dumb politician sports bets, waging Ohio Senator JD Vance some Missouri BBQ on the outcome of the game.
The only problem for Hawley was that the BBQ he wagered was actually from Kansas.
Yesterday morning, Hawley took a break from obsessing over porn to tweet at Vance, "Friendly wager? I’ll bet you some Joe’s KC brisket that the Chiefs win."
As was quickly pointed out by numerous people in the Kansas City metro and beyond, Joe’s KC has three locations ... all in Kansas.
So @JDVance1 - my @Chiefs are playing your @Bengals today, on our way to the Super Bowl. Friendly wager? I’ll bet you some Joe’s KC brisket that the Chiefs win— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 29, 2023
Now, there is a long history of politicians getting confused by the fact that the greater Kansas City area straddles a state line, but usually it's politicians who aren't from. and don't represent, Missouri making those mistakes. Hawley, despite his many years learning at the lap of elites at Stanford and Yale Law School, and years of residency in D.C. and Virginia as a lawyer and now a senator, purports to do both.
Candidate for state senate Stephen Webber was nice enough to put the faux pas in context for us St. Louisans.
"For STL folks this is like saying your favorite St. Louis bar is Fast Eddie’s," he wrote on Twitter.
For STL folks this is like saying your favorite St. Louis bar is Fast Eddie’s— Stephen Webber (@s_webber) January 29, 2023
Hawley's recently announced opponent Lucas Kunce joined the pile-on this morning, with a little help from ChatGPT.
Josh Hawley this morning: pic.twitter.com/HOsNoM3AMz— Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) January 30, 2023
The Chiefs clinched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a long kick with three seconds left in the game. In two weeks they'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona.
Perhaps Hawley can wager Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey or John Fetterman a plate of Missouri's iconic poutine or our world-famous lobster rolls.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter