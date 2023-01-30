Virginia-Based Josh Hawley Fumbles His Super Bowl Bet

Senator who cheered on insurrection is now promoting out-state barbecue

By on Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 10:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Josh Hawley in front of a large photo of Josh Hawley.
TOM HELLAUER
Josh Hawley in front of a large photo of Josh Hawley.

Virginia-based Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, like a lot of coastal elites, struggles with the finer points of Midwestern geography.

In the lead up to yesterday's Kansas City Chiefs win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Hawley did one of those dumb politician sports bets, waging Ohio Senator JD Vance some Missouri BBQ on the outcome of the game.

The only problem for Hawley was that the BBQ he wagered was actually from Kansas.

Yesterday morning, Hawley took a break from obsessing over porn to tweet at Vance, "Friendly wager? I’ll bet you some Joe’s KC brisket that the Chiefs win."
As was quickly pointed out by numerous people in the Kansas City metro and beyond, Joe’s KC has three locations ... all in Kansas.

Now, there is a long history of politicians getting confused by the fact that the greater Kansas City area straddles a state line, but usually it's politicians who aren't from. and don't represent, Missouri making those mistakes. Hawley, despite his many years learning at the lap of elites at Stanford and Yale Law School, and years of residency in D.C.  and Virginia as a lawyer and now a senator, purports to do both.

Candidate for state senate Stephen Webber was nice enough to put the faux pas in context for us St. Louisans.
"For STL folks this is like saying your favorite St. Louis bar is Fast Eddie’s," he wrote on Twitter.

Hawley's recently announced opponent Lucas Kunce joined the pile-on this morning, with a little help from ChatGPT.


The Chiefs clinched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a long kick with three seconds left in the game. In two weeks they'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona.

Perhaps Hawley can wager Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey or John Fetterman a plate of Missouri's iconic poutine or our world-famous lobster rolls.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

3 LGBTQ Bars in St. Louis' Grove Threatened by Caller

By Ryan Krull

Prism in The Grove.

Forest Park Unveils Design Concepts for New Basketball Courts

By Benjamin Simon

A sketch of basketball courts at Forest Park.

Illinois Woman Sues Fireball Over Misleading Whiskey Labeling

By Ryan Krull

Photos of Fireball Cinnamon and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, included in Anna Marquez's lawsuit.

VIDEO: Snow Melting Off the Gateway Arch Creates Cool Waterfall

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Snow Melting Off the Gateway Arch Creates Cool Waterfall

Also in News

Wild Accident on Slippery St. Louis Highway Caused 30-Car Pileup Last Night

By Jaime Lees

Wild Accident on Slippery St. Louis Highway Caused 30-Car Pileup Last Night

Hartmann: MAGA Hate Is Winning in Rockwood Schools

By Ray Hartmann

School board member Jessica Clark has called Rockwood parents "libtards" and previously hosted sugar baby workshops and gatherings.

3 LGBTQ Bars in St. Louis' Grove Threatened by Caller

By Ryan Krull

Prism in The Grove.

St. Louis Aldermen Vote to Nearly Double Aldermen Pay

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis City Hall.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us