Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Voters Decide County Executive Should Not Have a Side Job

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 12:55 pm

click to enlarge Allisa Simril shows her 8-year-old son, Jonathan Trotter, how to fill in a ballot while voting at University City Rec Complex on April 5. - MONICA OBRADOVIC
Monica Obradovic
Allisa Simril shows her 8-year-old son, Jonathan Trotter, how to fill in a ballot while voting at University City Rec Complex on April 5.

Update 3:55 p.m.: This story was updated to include a statement from Sam Page's office.

St. Louis County voters approved a proposition Tuesday that will bar county executives from holding other jobs.

Proposition B passed with an unofficial 61 percent vote and will amend the county charter to specify county executives “shall hold no other employment" while in office.

County Executive Sam Page’s side gig as an anesthesiologist has long been under scrutiny, though Page and his campaign have insisted that what little time Page spends performing medical duties does not interfere with his role.

Doug Moore, communications director for St. Louis County, wrote in a statement Wednesday, "Dr. Page will abide by the charter as amended by the voters on Tuesday."

County Councilman Tim Fitch (R-District 3) proposed the measure last year and has openly directed it at Page.

“I think it’s very clear what the public intended when they passed the charter, even originally back into the 1950s, that they wanted a full-time county executive,” Fitch told St. Louis Public Radio last week. “However, he claims there’s a loophole there that says there’s no penalty. This clears up any kind of loophole or any kind of doubt, and does add a specific penalty if he does it.”

Violation of the amended charter "shall cause the county executive to forfeit the office."

Prop B was one of four county-wide proposals on ballots Tuesday.

Prop A asked if costs associated with employees appointed by the county executive should be covered by the executive’s budget. Currently, salaries for some employees appointed by the executive are charged to the departments they were assigned, even though the executive’s office sets their salaries, according to an audit by State Auditor Nicole Galloway. This will eventually end, now that 76 percent of those who voted on the proposition were for it.

Voters shot down Prop C, which would have levied a county-wide sales tax on purchases from out-of-state vendors.

A fourth measure, Prop D, would have authorized a private grade school to lease a building and surrounding property in Queeny Park,  but voters not denied it with a 54 percent “no” vote.

Voters in St. Louis City also hit the polls Tuesday.

The much-debated Prop R passed with a 69 percent vote. The proposition will impose many changes to the city’s charter, including a transfer of redistricting power from the Board of Aldermen to an independent commission.

Voters also supported Prop 1, which gives the city clearance to issue $50 million in general obligation bonds to cover the costs of several projects, including improvements to roads, correctional facilities, neighborhood recreation centers and more.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]
Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]
Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]
Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Trending

Crappy Situation: Plumbers Warn Against Charmin Use

By St. Lunacy

Some shit went down in Spanish Lake

St. Louis Family Discovers a Secret Past

By Richard H. Weiss

From left, Ben Phillips, Boo Kistner Henderson, Chelsey Carter and Elkin Kistner at the St. Louis Cathedral Basilica. A relative of Kistner and Henderson has a mosaic in the church.

St. Louis City Officials Oppose 'Poorly Written' Proposition R

By Monica Obradovic

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed speaks in opposition to Proposition R at a press conference Monday.

Hartmann: Busch Valentine Can't Win Missouri Senate Race With Apology Tour

By Ray Hartmann

Trudy Busch Valentine is running for Missouri Senate.

Also in News

Hartmann: Busch Valentine Can't Win Missouri Senate Race With Apology Tour

By Ray Hartmann

Trudy Busch Valentine is running for Missouri Senate.

Missouri Governor Says 'COVID-19 Crisis is Over.' St. Louis City Says It's Not

By Jenna Jones

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared the state is in an endemic.

Trans Navy Veteran Fights One of Her Greatest Battles: Coming Out

By Reuben Hemmer

Meet Tricia Neher.

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

By Ryan Krull

The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us