Wash U Cuts Transgender Care for Minors Grandfathered Under Ban

A new state law restricting access to gender-affirming care bars those under 18 from beginning new treatments. But in a compromise with opponents of the ban, lawmakers grandfathered in patients who had begun a medical transition before the law went into effect on August 28.
But a provision of the statute allows those who received care as a minor to bring a cause of action against their doctor 15 years after treatment or their 21st birthday, whichever is later. Typically, patients in Missouri have two years to file a medical malpractice lawsuit.
Washington University cited this provision as the reason for its change in services.
“Missouri’s newly enacted law regarding transgender care has created a new legal claim for patients who received these medications as minors,” the university said in a statement. “This legal claim creates unsustainable liability for health-care professionals and makes it untenable for us to continue to provide comprehensive transgender care for minor patients without subjecting the university and our providers to an unacceptable level of liability.”
MU Health Care, when it announced it was stopping minors’ puberty blocker and hormone prescriptions, also spoke of legal risks.
“Health care providers face significant legal liability for prescribing or administering cross-sex hormones or puberty-blockings drugs to existing minor patients under the new cause of action,” MU Health’s public relations manager Eric Maze said in a statement.
Both MU Health and Washington University are continuing to provide other gender-affirming-care services, like therapy, that are allowed under state law. Washington University said it would send referrals for its patients to continue their medical care elsewhere.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wrote a letter to a handful of health care providers offering gender-affirming care for minors, warning them of the new law.
Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, after receiving a letter from Bailey informing them of the law, told KSHB-TV it was “complying with the new law.”
“The care, privacy, and wellbeing of the patients we serve remains our top priority. We acknowledge receipt of the letter published by the attorney general,” a spokesperson for the hospital wrote in a statement to the television station.
Southampton Healthcare, located in St. Louis, joined a lawsuit against the new state law in hopes it could continue to provide gender-affirming care to new and existing patients. Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri will continue the prescriptions of patients over 16 years old who are grandfathered into the new law.
AIDS Project of the Ozarks and Planned Parenthood of the Great Plains also offer gender-affirming care for minors but have not issued a statement since the new law’s effective date.
Health care providers came under renewed scrutiny this year when a former employee of the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital alleged patients were rushed into cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers without taking into account mental health. Parents and patents that have received treatment at the transgender center dispute the whistleblower’s story, which was launched nationwide in February.
Lawmakers, while deciding whether to restrict children’s access to puberty blockers, often referenced the whistleblower’s testimony.
A lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Missouri and Lambda Legal in August seeking to undo new law is still ongoing.
This story was original published in the Missouri Independent.
