Wash U Grad Sues St. Louis City Over ParkLouie App

Attorneys for Gil Bashani say his company holds the patent on the mobile parking app's underlying technology

By on Fri, Dec 23, 2022 at 9:27 am

File photo of a car parked on a St. Louis street.
File photo of a car parked on a St. Louis street.

Late last month in federal court, a St Louis man who graduated from Washington University in the 1970s filed a lawsuit against the City of St. Louis alleging that their ParkLouie mobile parking system uses technology for which he holds the patent.

Attorneys Chuck McCloskey (no relation to Mark) and Chris Swiecicki, who are representing Gil Bashani's company Parking World Wide, say that the patent is on a "parking status system" that determines if a parking space is occupied by a motorist who hasn't paid, in which case the system sends out an alert to law enforcement or parking attendants.

Bashani immigrated to the United States from Israel,  graduating from Washington University in the 1970s with a degree in computer science. His attorneys say he's been working on the technology that formed the basis for the patent for more than a decade. He founded Parking World Wide in 2019 and transferred ownership of the patent to that company the same year.

The city's parking services, including the ParkLouie website and app, are under the purview of the Office of the Treasurer.

Nick Desideri, the spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones, said that her office had no comment on the matter.

We reached out to the Office of the Treasurer directly but had not heard anything by press time.

The ParkLouie app describes itself as being "powered by Parkmobile." Parkmobile is an Atlanta-based company whose parking technology is used in Chicago, Milwaukee and many other cities. It's not clear what, if any, implications Bashani's lawsuit would have on other cities that use Parkmobile.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy

By Monica Obradovic

Artmart owner Keith Baizer

Santa Boat Last Seen in Fenton, Headed North

By Ryan Krull

Santa atop an abandoned boat on Arsenal.

St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

By Monica Obradovic

Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park

St. Louis Santa Steals Abandoned Boat

By Ryan Krull

Santa atop an abandoned boat on Arsenal.

Also in News

Abortions, Plan B Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step

Drugs in Missouri Prisons are a Big, Deadly Business

By Ryan Krull

An inmate from the Ozark Correctional Center says the prison is awash in drugs.

Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Lucas Henson

Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Epic Fraud

By Ray Hartmann

Josh Hawley ran for Senate in 2018 while serving as Missouri's Attorney General.
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us