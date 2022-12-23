Wash U Grad Sues St. Louis City Over ParkLouie App

File photo of a car parked on a St. Louis street.
Late last month in federal court, a St Louis man who graduated from Washington University in the 1970s filed a lawsuit against the City of St. Louis alleging that their ParkLouie mobile parking system uses technology for which he holds the patent.
Attorneys Chuck McCloskey (no relation to Mark
) and Chris Swiecicki, who are representing Gil Bashani's company Parking World Wide, say that the patent is on a "parking status system" that determines if a parking space is occupied by a motorist who hasn't paid, in which case the system sends out an alert to law enforcement or parking attendants.
Bashani immigrated to the United States from Israel, graduating from Washington University in the 1970s with a degree in computer science. His attorneys say he's been working on the technology that formed the basis for the patent for more than a decade. He founded Parking World Wide in 2019 and transferred ownership of the patent to that company the same year.
The city's parking services, including the ParkLouie website and app, are under the purview of the Office of the Treasurer.
Nick Desideri, the spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones, said that her office had no comment on the matter.
We reached out to the Office of the Treasurer directly but had not heard anything by press time.
The ParkLouie app describes itself as being "powered by Parkmobile." Parkmobile is an Atlanta-based company whose parking technology is used in Chicago, Milwaukee and many other cities. It's not clear what, if any, implications Bashani's lawsuit would have on other cities that use Parkmobile.
