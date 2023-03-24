Washington Post Ignores Reality, Claims D.C. Has the XFL's Best Fans

We have some questions for the paper's fact checkers

By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 8:14 am

click to enlarge We squabbing with the Washington Post now, I see.
Reuben Hemmer
We squabbing with the Washington Post now, I see.

Excuse me, what? The Washington Post just claimed that D.C. has the best fan base in the XFL.

We all know that when it comes to the XFL, St. Louis Battlehawks fans are the best. Hands down. No debate.

For our home opener (which wasn't until week four of the freaking season, but I digress) the Dome drew more than 38,000 people. That's the highest attendance in the league. The next closest team is San Antonio with 24,245 at the Alamo Dome for its home opener — meaning St. Louis had 14,000 more people at our game than the second most well-attended game in the league. Some teams don't even draw 14,000 people total (like, for example, the D. C. Defenders who only average13,000 fans per game, but I digress).

We opened up the 400 level seats at the Dome so people could attend. Audi Field, where the Defenders play, can only hold 20,000 fans! That's OK for them though because they put up pathetic attendance numbers. The most people they've ever had at a game is 16,212.

THIS is the best fan base in the XFL? By what metric?

According to the article, the metric is not attendance numbers but a disgusting beer snake that people build in the stands with their empty beer cups. They stack them all together and it snakes up the stands — leaving fans to hold used cups with beer remnants in them for a whole game. Gross.

(And what are they compensating for with this snake? Just saying.)
Audi Field doesn't even want the fans doing it. Staff there tried to collect stacks of cups anytime they materialized in the stands during game one, but fans threw a hissy fit and started throwing lemons on the field because they couldn't have their beer snake. This was lauded in the paper as true fandom. Audi Field had to stop putting lemons in drinks and capitulated on the beer snake.

In 2020, the last time the XFL played, the teams with the highest attendance numbers were St. Louis and Seattle. But St. Louis still gets treated like an afterthought. Our home opener was in week four of the season, remember?

But D.C. brings in 11,000 people to their last game and they get hyped up as the best fans because they have a bunch of dirty beer cups? No. No. We aren't going to take that.

The Battlehawks have the best fans in the XFL.

And we don't throw shit on the field when stadium personnel (who have to go clean it up) tell us not to. We just rip our shirts off and throw our beer cans in the trash like civilized people.

Sure, the Washington Post is hyping up its hometown fans, but don't they have journalistic standards to adhere to? The D. C. Defenders small, petulant fan base is not the best in the XFL. 

Put some respect on St. Louis' name and stop acting like we aren't here kicking all y'all's ass in attendance numbers.

Ka-kaw is law, bitches.

Battlehawks Fans Lose Their Entire Minds at Home Opener [PHOTOS]

Reuben Hemmer
