Washington University Professor Wins Nobel Prize in Economics

Philip H. Dybvig's research explained why banks are subject to runs

By on Mon, Oct 10, 2022 at 2:40 pm

click to enlarge Philip H. Dybvig
Courtesy Washington University
Philip H. Dybvig is the Boatmen's Bancshares Professor of Banking and Finance at Washington University's Olin Business School.

Philip H. Dybvig, an expert in banking and finance at Washington University, won the 2022 Nobel Prize in economic sciences. His win was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences today.

This year's prize went to three economists, including Dybvig. One is Ben S. Bernanke, former chair of the Federal Reserve. The other is Douglas Diamond, a professor at the University of Chicago and co-author with Dybvig of the 1983 paper that led to the two winning the prestigious prize.

The paper, "Bank Runs, Deposit Insurance, and Liquidity" explained why banks are subject to runs. The paper's Diamond-Dybvig model reshaped the study of banking, financial crises, liquidity and bank runs.

"Our model showed how to view bank runs as rational behavior," Dybvig said in an article from Washington University. "If you think everyone else is going to take out their money, you're going to take out your money, and that's rational behavior."

According to Dybvig, the model helped economists understand the 2008 financial crisis, which included bank runs. Dybvig became a faculty member at Washington University in 1990 after teaching at Princeton and Yale.

Bernanke also wrote an important paper on bank failures in 1983 that explained how such failures can exacerbate a financial crisis, rather than just be the result of the crisis.

The Nobel Prize in economics was first awarded in 1969, established by Sweden's central bank. The formal name for the prize is the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. In addition to the prize itself, Dybvig, Diamond and Bernanke will split a cash award of 10 million Swedish krona (around $900,000).

Dybvig seemed astonished by his win, telling the university, "I seem to be the last to know! I have so many messages on my phone."

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

Cardinals Fan Who Caught Pujols' 703rd Home Run Loses Out on Big Payday

By Benjamin Simon

Albert Pujols, dressed in an all-white Cardinals uniform, finishes his swing as fans watch in the background.

A Woman Owned the St. Louis Cardinals in 1911, and Society Wasn't Ready

By Leslie Gibson McCarthy

Helene Hathaway Robison Britton at the National League owners' meeting where the owners tried to pressure her to sell the Cardinals.

Best High Schools in St. Louis Area, According to New Ranking

By Benjamin Simon

Clayton High School, home to the top-ranked school district in the area.

Hartmann: Sam Page Is Not the Democrat You Think He Is

By Ray Hartmann

Sam Page still has to approve the measure.

Also in News

Hartmann: Sam Page Is Not the Democrat You Think He Is

By Ray Hartmann

Sam Page still has to approve the measure.

Potential $30 Million International Arms Deal Plays Out in Eureka, Missouri

By Benjamin Simon

A street in Ukraine, where houses, vehicles and other structures have been destroyed to the ground.

Biden Announces Major Federal Cannabis Reform, Including Pardoning Possession

By Lee DeVito

Yes "weed" can.

Missouri Police Officer Facing Federal Civil Rights Charges

By Ryan Krull

Wayne County booking photo of former police officer Woodrow Massa.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us