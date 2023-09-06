Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

'We Could Have Saved This Man's Life,' Jail Oversight Member Says

Members were blocked from investigating a complaint detailing concerns about Terrence Smith, who died in jail custody Aug. 30

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 3:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Terrance Smith, 55, died in jail custody on August 30. - ST. LOUIS CITY
ST. LOUIS CITY
Terrance Smith, 55, died in jail custody on August 30.

The man who died in St. Louis city jail custody last week had been the focus of an anonymous complaint into the conditions of his incarceration. But when a member of the city’s Division of Civilian Oversight sought to investigate the anonymous report at the City Justice Center, they were barred from the facility.

That’s according to Mike Milton, a member of the Detention Facility Oversight Board tasked with overseeing conditions in the city jail. Milton and other members have long complained bitterly that they are being blocked from doing their jobs — and that without having access to the City Justice Center, they can’t do their jobs.

"We could have saved this man's life," Milton tells the RFT. "[Corrections Commissioner] Jennifer [Clemons-Abdullah] actually turned them away when they tried to investigate that situation."

The anonymous complaint was made in April, Milton says. Only now, as the deceased detainee has been identified as Terrence Smith, are members connecting last week’s in-custody death with the complaint they tried to act on. 

Last Thursday, in the early morning hours, Smith suffered what Department of Public Safety spokesman Monte Chambers called "a medical emergency" in the jail infirmary.An ambulance took the 55-year-old Smith to the hospital around 1:30 a.m., and he was pronounced dead at 3:35 a.m.

The revelations about the oversight board being blocked by jail administration from investigating Smith's conditions in the jail prior to his death come amid growing tension between the board and Clemons-Abdullah, who was appointed head of city corrections in 2021. 

For months, the oversight board has called for Mayor Tishaura Jones to fire Clemons-Abdullah, and the board has accused both leaders of blocking their oversight work. Last week, oversight board vice-chair Janis Mensah was forcibly removed from the jail and charged with trespassing after trying to investigate Smith's death. 

The specifics of the anonymous complaint about Smith's living conditions are unknown. However, KMOV's Shoshana Stahl reported last week that in April Smith fell off the top bunk of a bed in his cell, injuring his spine and upper extremities. Smith was released to a hospital for a few weeks, before returning to the jail. 

Smith had been arrested in January on murder charges. 

The RFT reached out to the Department of Public Safety for comment. We will update the story when we hear back.

Related
Jail Oversight Board Member Arrested After Asking About Detainee Death

Jail Oversight Board Member Arrested After Asking About Detainee Death: Police forcibly removed Janis Mensah from the St. Louis City Justice Center last night

Related
File photo of City Justice Center downtown.

Troubled St. Louis City Justice Center Sees Another Death: "They won't tell us anything. I have no words left," says one oversight board member

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kirkwood Postal Worker Says Viral Racist Rant Came Out of Nowhere

By Monica Obradovic

This South County woman verbally berated Dawntanya Smith last month after Smith couldn't help her retrieve her mail.

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

Missouri Senator Ben Brown Sued for Minimum Wage Law Violations

By Ryan Krull

Missouri State Senator Ben Brown at the 2022 Hazlitt Summit hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation.

How a Hostage Situation in St. Louis' Jail Laid Bare Bigger Problems

By Ryan Krull

The City Justice Center has seen eight deaths since January 2022, as well as disturbing allegations about how detainees are treated.

Also in News

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

Now a GOP-Led Group Has Filed Petitions to Allow Abortion Again in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

A photo of a recent demonstration for reproductive healthcare in St. Louis.

Judge Won't Block Missouri Ban on Transgender Treatments for Minors

By Annelise Hanshaw

Backers of legislation to ban gender-affirming treatments for minors waved signs that say “Kids 1st” during a March rally in the Missouri Capitol.

Marcellus Williams Sues Gov. Parson for Disbanding Board of Inquiry

By Sarah Fenske

Marcellus Williams.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us