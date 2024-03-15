We Need Driver's Ed to Make St. Louis Safe for Pedestrians

I don’t remember the first time I was almost run over in my neighborhood, but I do remember the last. This morning, as my five-month-old puppy and I crossed the street at Connecticut and Spring, some dude in a red sedan turned left without stopping and came inches from mowing us down. He was treated to a string of expletives and then I guess went back to his TV show or Candy Crush or other such nonsense.

The time before that, I dared to cross Grand at a crosswalk. For the uninitiated, a crosswalk is those white painted lines in the street that indicate a pedestrian crossing. Most St. Louisans ignore them, but in other cities they mean “stop.” I got halfway across the street when I glanced up to see a terrified driver jamming his brakes. I leapt onto the sidewalk and barely caught my breath when I heard his passenger yell out, “There’s no stop sign here.” “IT’S A CROSSWALK,” I roared.

Walking in St. Louis is a dangerous game. You had better hope that you kissed your loved ones goodbye when you brave the mean streets of St. Louis because the drivers here would kill you as soon as look at you. Why people who are so friendly everywhere else turn ruthless on the road is beyond me. The consequences of bad driving range from the slightly annoying (like going 45 mph on the highway) to the tragic (like the 5-year-old boy killed in Bevo Mill this week).

Lawmakers are ready to take action. Alderwoman Cara Spencer has proposed booting cars that have traffic violations. However, this approach assumes that bad drivers get caught, which is simply not the case. Unless we are willing to empower citizens to issue citations and apply boots, there is just too much bad driving for law enforcement to manage, and letting police officers decide who to stop is a recipe for discrimination. Mayor Tishaura Jones favors bringing back red light cameras, but doing so creates perverse incentives for camera companies that profit from every ticket, and research demonstrates that cameras are not enough to discourage reckless driving. As for me, I would prefer crosswalk buttons that activate those spiky metal things that they use at car rental places to prevent you from backing up, but those might be cost-prohibitive.

Besides, all of these proposed solutions double down on surveillance and enforcement. What if we looked to education instead? As a transplant from Texas, I was shocked when my husband, a St. Louis native, told me he never had to take driver’s ed. In fact, Missouri is one of only 13 states that requires no driver’s education of any kind. What results is the intergenerational transmission of bad driving—parents pass their poor driving skills on to their kids who pass it on to their kids (sorry parents, but you know it’s true). Driver’s ed should be available in all public schools and completion should be required before getting a driver’s license.

Driver’s ed would teach St. Louisans some basic skills like knowing when it’s your turn (making a left at a green light that is not a left arrow? PEDESTRIANS have the right of way!), how to merge (people merging are not trying to steal your firstborn child. They are just following the rules of the road), and, of course, that a red light means “stop.” It would also teach them advanced skills like driving among bicyclists, how to parallel park, and how to identify a crosswalk.

Education would have a bigger impact if St. Louis developed a plan for our city that actually made sense. Our current system of streets cobbled together by random intersections and errant stoplights makes driving hard. Lanes shift or end without warning, turn lanes are never long enough, and insufficient cutouts for buses and delivery trucks impede traffic flow. Add to that the serious lack of signage and lane markers that are impossible to see in the dark, and even the best drivers struggle.

If we want St. Louisans to drive well, we must make it easy and efficient to do so. Pedestrians owe a courtesy to drivers too. Darting across Kingshighway or Vandeventer wherever you feel like it is not viable. By now, I sound like a broken record, but USE THE CROSSWALK!

One thing is clear: something has to change. St. Louis pedestrians can no longer bear the sense of impending doom that haunts them when they step out of the house, even in so-called “walkable” neighborhoods. Drivers should not have to take their lives into their own hands to go to a ballgame or pick up groceries. Let’s give new drivers a fighting chance by teaching them the rules of the road and give all drivers roads that are easy to navigate.

And to the guy in the red sedan: I hope that Candy Crush gives your phone a virus and your favorite show gets cancelled. Maybe then you will learn to keep your eyes on the road.