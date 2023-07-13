We Need to Sit Our Asses Down at St. Louis City SC Games

Someone has to say it

By on Thu, Jul 13, 2023 at 3:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge You're going to need stamina if you go to a St. Louis City SC game.
COURTESY ST. LOUIS CITY SC
You're going to need stamina if you go to a St. Louis City SC game.


I was really tired of standing. Like really tired of it.

I was 88 minutes into a game between St. Louis City SC and Real Salt Lake. We were losing, and I had been standing since the game started (other than a quick break at halftime). Beside me, my friend's feet had turned red and were swelling. A kid was standing on the back of my chair, barely able to see the pitch at all and screaming right at ear level.

There was a lot to love about Citypark — the expensive but delicious concessions, the free refills, the amazing flag-flying energy from the supporter section, the chants, the excitement. It was a full-fledged experience.

But the standing was awful. It wasn't a vivacious, energetic, dance in the aisles verticality either. It was more like standing in line at Disney World. I wasn't in the supporter's section, where I know sitting is not allowed, but I didn't realize the entire stadium (at least on the 100 level) stood for the entire game.

I can stand for 90 minutes plus (I don't want to, but I can), but I found it massively ableist. I could never take my parents to a game, or my nephews. My nephews couldn't see, and my parents couldn't stand that long. Plus, looking at seating charts, the handicapped seating is toward the back of a section, so if everyone in front of you is standing, you can't see. (A quick glance up at the 200 level revealed everyone was seated, not sure if that's standard or just happened to be the case at this match.)

It also is absurd. I watched people awkwardly try to eat (sometimes with a fork!) and stand. And the people around me (I'm projecting, but sincerely believe this) didn't seem to be standing out of excitement or verve but because the people in front of them stood. It was like a wave that rippled up the stands when the game started.

My sister told me that it's tradition, which, again, it is in the supporter section, though it seems to have been found an unsafe practice stadium wide. The whole of Citypark standing the entire game perplexed my friend from Germany, who has been to World Cup matches and was with me in the stands for the match against Real Salt Lake.

I'm not a hater. (OK, I'm a little bit of a hater.) I just think sporting events are best enjoyed on your butt with expensive food in your lap. Since standing seems to be de rigeur or can be started by any group of supporters who happen to be standing in front of you, maybe we need a "seated section" where you know having to stand for the game won't be an issue.

After all, St. Louis City is everyone's team.
Related
Aziel Jackson celebrates after scoring his first goal in Major League Soccer.

Defensive Adjustments Propel St. Louis City to Win over Toronto: Aziel Jackson scored his first MLS goal to push the team to victory

Related
Tim Parker

St. Louis City SC Shuts Out Colorado Rapids Thanks to Early Goals: City scored both its goals within the first 11 minutes


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Basement Airbnb Makes Family's Time in St. Louis a Nightmare

By Sarah Fenske

David, left, and Diane Nedvidek, with their youngest son, who was born in St. Louis.

Left Bank Books Wants You to Celebrate Its Birthday by Sticking It to Amazon

By Ryan Krull

Left Bank Books (399 North Euclid Avenue) turned 54 this week.

Senate Candidate Karla May Blasts Hawley at First Campaign Event

By Ryan Krull

State Senator Karla May speaks in front of supporters downtown.

Atomic Fallout: How the Feds Downplayed Radioactive Waste in St. Louis for 75 years

By Allison Kite

Radioactive waste contaminated Coldwater Creek, but the government downplayed the severity of the contamination for decades, new records show.

Also in News

Over-the-Counter Birth Control Is a Win For Missouri. But Not All May Benefit

By Monica Obradovic

Opill, known as the "mini-pill," will hit the shelves early next year.

Senate Candidate Karla May Blasts Hawley at First Campaign Event

By Ryan Krull

State Senator Karla May speaks in front of supporters downtown.

Missouri Football Superfan Charged With 6 Bank Robberies

By Ryan Krull

The ChiefsAholic in his signature wolf costume and Chiefs gear.

Texting While Driving Will Be Illegal in Missouri Starting Next Month

By Monica Obradovic

Put down your phones! Texting and driving will soon be illegal in Missouri.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us