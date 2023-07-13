We Need to Sit Our Asses Down at St. Louis City SC Games

I was really tired of standing. Like really tired of it.
I was 88 minutes into a game between St. Louis City SC and Real Salt Lake. We were losing, and I had been standing since the game started (other than a quick break at halftime). Beside me, my friend's feet had turned red and were swelling. A kid was standing on the back of my chair, barely able to see the pitch at all and screaming right at ear level.
There was a lot to love about Citypark — the expensive but delicious concessions, the free refills, the amazing flag-flying energy from the supporter section, the chants, the excitement. It was a full-fledged experience.
But the standing was awful. It wasn't a vivacious, energetic, dance in the aisles verticality either. It was more like standing in line at Disney World. I wasn't in the supporter's section, where I know sitting is not allowed, but I didn't realize the entire stadium (at least on the 100 level) stood for the entire game.
I can stand for 90 minutes plus (I don't want to, but I can), but I found it massively ableist. I could never take my parents to a game, or my nephews. My nephews couldn't see, and my parents couldn't stand that long. Plus, looking at seating charts, the handicapped seating is toward the back of a section, so if everyone in front of you is standing, you can't see. (A quick glance up at the 200 level revealed everyone was seated, not sure if that's standard or just happened to be the case at this match.)
It also is absurd. I watched people awkwardly try to eat (sometimes with a fork!) and stand. And the people around me (I'm projecting, but sincerely believe this) didn't seem to be standing out of excitement or verve but because the people in front of them stood. It was like a wave that rippled up the stands when the game started.
My sister told me that it's tradition, which, again, it is in the supporter section, though it seems to have been found an unsafe practice stadium wide. The whole of Citypark standing the entire game perplexed my friend from Germany, who has been to World Cup matches and was with me in the stands for the match against Real Salt Lake.
I'm not a hater. (OK, I'm a little bit of a hater.) I just think sporting events are best enjoyed on your butt with expensive food in your lap. Since standing seems to be de rigeur or can be started by any group of supporters who happen to be standing in front of you, maybe we need a "seated section" where you know having to stand for the game won't be an issue.
After all, St. Louis City is everyone's team.
