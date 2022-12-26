Welcome the New Year With Babler State Park’s First Day Hike

click to enlarge Courtesy Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park Get your body moving on the first day of the year.

Even if you're not a regular hiker, there are few better ways to set the tone for the new year than getting outside, getting your body moving and checking out the (undoubtedly frozen) glories of Missouri.



The St. Louis area is flush with excellent parks, but one of the best is the Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park (800 Guy Park Drive, Wildwood; 636-458-3813), which is hosting a First Day Hike. On New Year's Day, the group will meet across from the Alta Shelter to walk the Hawthorn Trail, an approximately 1.25-mile hike. That happens to be the shortest trail in the park and has a lot of geographic diversity to offer. After the hike, the park will serve refreshments. And if that brief sojourn isn't enough of a workout for you, you can pop over to one of the many other trails. The meet-up starts at 10 a.m. and is free to attend.