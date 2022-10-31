What You Need to Bring to Vote In Missouri

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, and there’s no reason for you, very smart voter, to be worried that you won’t have what you need to vote. You’re going to be prepared and have everything you need to make sure that your voice is heard.
So what do you need to bring on election day to make sure that you can cast your vote at the polls?
We checked in with the State of Missouri and here is what you can use as your Voter ID:
- A nonexpired Missouri driver's or non-driver's license (If the driver's or non-driver's license has expired after the most recent general election, it is still an acceptable form of voter ID.)
- A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card
- A nonexpired United States passport
- Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election
They’ll count your provisional ballot if “(1) you return to your polling place on Election Day with a photo ID; or (2) the signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.”
But what happens if you go to your polling place on election day and your name isn't on the list?
The state has an answer for that, too:
"If your name does not appear on the poll book and you are eligible to vote at that precinct, you may be entitled to vote a provisional ballot. Every effort will be made to determine your eligibility and your correct polling place so that you can cast a regular ballot. If it can be determined that you are at the wrong polling place, you will be directed to the correct or central polling place to cast a regular ballot."For other questions about voting (including information about registering and absentee voting) visit sos.mo.gov or call 573-751-4936.
Registered voters may visit s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/ check to make sure that their voter registration is still active.