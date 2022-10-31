What You Need to Bring to Vote In Missouri

No driver's license? No problem, voters.

By on Mon, Oct 31, 2022 at 12:51 pm

Know what you need before you go this upcoming election day. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
Know what you need before you go this upcoming election day.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, and there’s no reason for you, very smart voter, to be worried that you won’t have what you need to vote. You’re going to be prepared and have everything you need to make sure that your voice is heard.

So what do you need to bring on election day to make sure that you can cast your vote at the polls?

We checked in with the State of Missouri and here is what you can use as your Voter ID:
  • A nonexpired Missouri driver's or non-driver's license (If the driver's or non-driver's license has expired after the most recent general election, it is still an acceptable form of voter ID.)
  • A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card
  • A nonexpired United States passport
  • Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election
If you don’t have any of these forms of identification, but you’re a registered voter, you may cast a provisional ballot. If you cast a provisional ballot, they’ll give you the stub for your provisional ballot envelope with instructions on how to verify that your provisional ballot is counted.

They’ll count your provisional ballot if “(1) you return to your polling place on Election Day with a photo ID; or (2) the signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.”

But what happens if you go to your polling place on election day and your name isn't on the list?

The state has an answer for that, too:
"If your name does not appear on the poll book and you are eligible to vote at that precinct, you may be entitled to vote a provisional ballot. Every effort will be made to determine your eligibility and your correct polling place so that you can cast a regular ballot. If it can be determined that you are at the wrong polling place, you will be directed to the correct or central polling place to cast a regular ballot."
For other questions about voting (including information about registering and absentee voting) visit sos.mo.gov or call 573-751-4936.

Registered voters may visit s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/ check to make sure that their voter registration is still active.

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Trending

Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri

By Benjamin Simon

An aerial shot of the Lake of the Ozarks shows a brightly lit amusement park that features a Ferris wheel and plenty of rides on a lakefront property.

VIDEO: Viral Clip Shows Truck Aggressively Plowing Into Car on St. Louis Highway

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Viral Clip Shows Truck Aggressively Plowing Into Car on St. Louis Highway

10 Names for St. Louis' Soccer Stadium That Are Better Than 'CITYPARK'

By Daniel Hill

We can definitely do better than that trash name.

Hartmann: A Vote for Ann Wagner Is a Vote for Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Ray Hartmann

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner.

Also in News

Jefferson County Teen Sold Cocaine, Guns on Instagram, Feds Say

By Ryan Krull

Donye Peace booking photo.

Midterm Election Guide: Wagner and Gunby Face Off for Congress

By Benjamin Simon

Trish Gunby and Ann Wagner are both vying for a U.S. House Seat next week.

Election Guide: St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Race

By Monica Obradovic

Megan Green (left, at microphone) and Jack Coatar at a Board of Aldermen meeting in 2019.

The St. Louis Battlehawks Are Back

By Ryan Krull

Still from XFL Battlehawks hype video.
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us