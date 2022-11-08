Where to Find a Sample Ballot for the Midterm Election in St. Louis Today

@pasa / Flickr You can still get a sample ballot before heading to the polls.

If you vote in St. Louis city , visit stlouis-mo.gov to see your sample ballot.

, visit stlouis-mo.gov to see your sample ballot. If you vote in St. Louis County , visit stlouiscountymo.gov to look up your sample ballot.

, visit stlouiscountymo.gov to look up your sample ballot. If you vote in St. Charles, visit sccmo.org to see your sample ballot.

Shout-out to all of you early birds who hit up your polling place and got your vote on before work today. You’re the backbone of society.For the rest of us, though, we might need a little more time to get to the polls. Some of us are too busy in the morning to get to our polling place. And even more of us are slower to wake up but still down to save democracy.Either way, we have good news for you: You can figure out your ballot choices in advance by checking out a sample ballot before you go.Instead of frantically searching a judge’s name on your phone while you’re trying to fill out your ballot at your polling place, you can Google them all in advance and find out which ones actually make decisions that align with your values. (Spoiler alert: It’s probably not a lot of them.)To find a sample ballot before you drag your weary butt to the polling place, these are the places to visit:Good luck out there today, voters! If you come across any voter intimidation or other BS at or near your polling place, hit us up atand let us know about it.