Where to Get Free Narcan in the St. Louis Area

The life-saving medication reverses the effects of an opioid overdose

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 2:57 pm

click to enlarge This little nose spray could safe a life. - VCU Capital News Service / Flickr
VCU Capital News Service / Flickr
This little nose spray could safe a life.

We all know someone who has been touched by the opioid crisis, but with help from the St. Louis County government (and the St. Louis County library system), we might be able to help save some lives that would otherwise be lost to overdose.

St. Louis County has started a program to help get Naloxone (a.k.a Narcan) kits into the hands of residents so they can have the life-saving medication on hand. Narcan works by reversing the effects of an opioid overdose by blocking the effects of opiates on the brain and by restoring breathing.

The kits come with two doses (it’s an easy-to-use nasal spray) because sometimes one dose isn’t quite enough.

To get your hands on a free kit, you can request one by mail (ours took a few weeks to arrive) or you can pick one up at one of these three health center locations, where no appointment is necessary and no identification is required:
  • John C. Murphy Health Center
    6121 North Hanley Rd #2003, Berkeley, MO 63134
    Monday – Friday
    8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

  • South County Health Center
    4580 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Sunset Hills, MO 63127
    Monday – Friday
    8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

  • North Central Community Health Center
    4000 Jennings Station Road, Pine Lawn MO 63121
    Monday – Friday
    8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
The St. Louis County Library has partnered with the St. Louis County government to distribute free kits at county library locations, too.

Kits are available at at least five library locations (Florissant Valley, Lewis & Clark, Natural Bridge, Rock Road and Weber Road) and will be available at all 20 county library locations by the end of this year.

Related
Stevie Pimblott has set up a Narcan dispenser near Love Bank Park on Cherokee Street.

St. Louis Man Made a Narcan Dispenser. He Hopes You Do, Too: Stevie Pimblott set up his dispenser on Cherokee Street and hopes others will do the same in their neighborhoods


