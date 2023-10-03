Where to Get Free Narcan in the St. Louis Area

We all know someone who has been touched by the opioid crisis, but with help from the St. Louis County government (and the St. Louis County library system), we might be able to help save some lives that would otherwise be lost to overdose.
St. Louis County has started a program to help get Naloxone (a.k.a Narcan) kits into the hands of residents so they can have the life-saving medication on hand. Narcan works by reversing the effects of an opioid overdose by blocking the effects of opiates on the brain and by restoring breathing.
The kits come with two doses (it’s an easy-to-use nasal spray) because sometimes one dose isn’t quite enough.
To get your hands on a free kit, you can request one by mail (ours took a few weeks to arrive) or you can pick one up at one of these three health center locations, where no appointment is necessary and no identification is required:
- John C. Murphy Health Center
6121 North Hanley Rd #2003, Berkeley, MO 63134
Monday – Friday
8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- South County Health Center
4580 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Sunset Hills, MO 63127
Monday – Friday
8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- North Central Community Health Center
4000 Jennings Station Road, Pine Lawn MO 63121
Monday – Friday
8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Kits are available at at least five library locations (Florissant Valley, Lewis & Clark, Natural Bridge, Rock Road and Weber Road) and will be available at all 20 county library locations by the end of this year.
