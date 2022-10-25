White House Calls for 'Additional Action' After St. Louis Shooting

The White House reinvigorated its call for an assault weapons ban after the shooting at CVPA yesterday

By on Tue, Oct 25, 2022 at 11:34 am

click to enlarge Three people hold candles as they chant during a vigil. Crowd members are surrounded behind them.
BENJAMIN SIMON
People join a chant at Monday night's vigil over nine hours after a student and teacher were killed at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

After a teacher and student were shot to death yesterday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, the White House has reinvigorated its call for an assault weapons ban.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre began her opening statement with a call for new action.

“Every day that the Senate fails to send [an] assault weapons ban to the President’s desk or waits to take another — other common-sense actions — is a day too late for our families and communities impacted by gun violence,” Jean-Pierre said.

Related
Police swarmed the area around Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning after a shooter entered the school at approximately 9:10 a.m.

3 Dead After Shooting at South St. Louis High School: Shooter who targeted Central Visual and Performing Arts High School was killed by police


The statement came about seven hours after the school shooting at CVPA. Located at Arsenal Street and South Kingshighway near Tower Grove Park, the 400-student magnet school shares a campus with Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience.

Two people were killed, including health and education teacher Jean Kuczka and 16-year-old student Alexandria Bell. At least seven students were injured.

Related
Teacher Jean Kuczka Identified as Central VPA Shooting Victim

Teacher Jean Kuczka Identified as Central VPA Shooting Victim: Jean Kuczka was killed in today's school shooting in south St. Louis


The shooter used a long gun, according to St. Louis Interim Police Commissioner Michael Sack.

There have been 581 mass shootings where at least four people are killed in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

"In the wake of Newtown, Parkland, Buffalo, Uvalde and countless other shootings in communities across the country, we need additional action to stop the scourge of gun violence,” Jean-Pierre said.

Related
A shooting at CVPA High School in south St. Louis this morning left three injured.

FBI Seeks Public's Help Investigating St. Louis School Shooting: Agency warns of increase in social media threats about further shootings

Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

